Georgia voters choosing Greene successor in special election

The Brief Voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District head to the polls Tuesday to pick a successor to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. A crowded field of 17 candidates could force a runoff if no one wins a majority of the vote. The winner will serve the rest of Greene’s term but must run again this year for a full two-year term.



Voters in northwest Georgia are heading to the polls Tuesday to choose a successor to former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who resigned months ago after a political break with Donald Trump.

What we know:

The special election in Georgia's 14th congressional district features a crowded field that includes Republican candidates Clay Fuller and Colton Moore, along with Democrat Shawn Harris.

Seventeen candidates qualified for the all-party ballot — 12 Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent — though five Republicans later withdrew, according to The Associated Press.

Fuller, a district attorney endorsed by Trump, has urged supporters to secure an outright win on Tuesday and avoid a runoff. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to an April 7 runoff.

The district stretches across 10 counties from suburban Atlanta to the Tennessee state line and is considered one of the most Republican-leaning districts in Georgia.

What's next:

If no candidate receives a majority Tuesday, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a runoff scheduled for April 7.

The winner of the special election will serve only the remaining months of Greene’s term.

Candidates who want to continue serving in Congress will still need to run again later this year. Party primaries for a full two-year term are scheduled for May 19, with a possible runoff on June 16. The general election will take place in November.

Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in the U.S. House, controlling 218 seats to Democrats’ 214. Returning another Republican from the district could help reinforce that advantage.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any candidate can secure a majority in Tuesday’s crowded race or if voters will be forced into a runoff.

The election will also offer the first indication of how voters in the district are responding to Greene’s departure and the candidates seeking to replace her.

While Democrats are on the ballot, political analysts consider the district strongly Republican, making it unlikely a Democrat will ultimately capture the seat.

Dig deeper:

Voters across Georgia are also deciding several other legislative races Tuesday.

What we know:

In northwest Georgia, voters in State Senate District 53 are choosing a replacement for former state Sen. Colton Moore, who automatically resigned from the seat after qualifying to run in the race for Georgia's 14th congressional district. The district covers portions of northwest Georgia.

Two additional special elections are also on the ballot. Voters in House District 94 — which covers parts of DeKalb and Gwinnett counties — are selecting a new representative. Meanwhile, voters in the Augusta area are casting ballots in a special election for House District 130.