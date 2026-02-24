Field to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene narrows by 1

The Brief Republican Trey Kelly has suspended his campaign for Georgia's 14th Congressional District. He cited respect for President Trump’s endorsement of another candidate. The field to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene now stands at 17 active candidates.



The race to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has shrunk to 17 candidates.

Kelly drops out of congressional race

What we know:

The change comes after Trey Kelly dropped out of the race on Monday. The self-described "America First" conservative announced his withdrawal on Facebook, saying, "As someone who has spent countless hours working for President Trump the past ten years, I respect his wishes in Georgia's Congressional District 14 special election and suspend my campaign effective immediately."

The announcement follows the president's visit to Rome last week when he made his endorsement of Air Force veteran Clayton Fuller official.

Still, a runoff is likely in the special election with so many candidates in the running.

Who is running to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Dig deeper:

The candidates still in the race, according to the Secretary of State's qualified candidate website, are:

Beau Brown, Brian Stover, Clayton Fuller, Colton Moore, Eric Cunningham, James Tully, Jennifer Turnipseed, Megahn Strickland, Nicky Lama, Reagan Box, Star Black, and Tom Gray are running as Republicans.

Andrew Underwood is running as a Libertarian.

Jim Davis, Jonathan Hobbs, and Shawn Harris are running as Democrats.

Rob Ruszkowski is running as an independent.

Christian Hurd, James Brown, Jared Craig, and Larry Hilley have withdrawn from the race, according to the office.

Election to replace Rep. Greene

What's next:

Early voting has already begun in the special election. Election Day is set for March 10.

If no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, a runoff between the top two will be held on April 7.