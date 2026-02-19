Trump targets inflation, congressional seat vacancy in high-stakes North Georgia visit

The Brief Trump visits North Georgia ahead of the special election for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vacated 14th District seat. The former president endorsed candidate Clayton Fuller amid ongoing claims of voting system misconduct and "crooked ballots." A crowded 22-candidate field faces a March 10 special election, with Democrats eyeing a potential seat flip.



President Donald Trump is visiting North Georgia on Thursday to give a speech on economics ahead of an all-important election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene. While this is not an official campaign visit, questions surrounding the race are likely to be raised as concerns grow that Congress could be flipped by or after the midterms.

Trump arrives in Rome

What we know:

President Trump was greeted at the airport by Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Herschel Walker. Trump is expected to focus on the economy, but concerns over ICE and his comments about sending the National Guard into Atlanta remain. Additionally, he could expand upon comments he made earlier during his stop at the iconic Atlanta drive-in about voter identification.

He is scheduled to speak during the 5 p.m. hour at a steel company.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ President Donald Trump greets Herschel Walker after landing in Rome, Georgia on February 19, 2026. (Photo: FOX 5 News)

Trump on Futlon County Election raid

What they're saying:

During Trump's visit, he stopped at a popular Georgia drive-in, The Varsity, where he told reporters, "We're going to clean it up," in reference to the voting system.

"They came in, they took all those ballots; all those crooked ballots were taken," Trump said. "And the Democrats are fighting like hell. They don’t want anyone to see those ballots. Let’s see what happens."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ President Donald Trump flanked Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and Clayton Fuller, who is running to fill the congressional seat left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene, walks into The Varsity in Rome, Georgia on Feb. 19, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Those comments come more than three weeks after the FBI raided the Fulton County Elections headquarters in an effort to find wrongdoing in the 2020 election, which saw Trump being defeated by Joe Biden. Trump has long claimed the election was stolen, with Georgia being one of the states he has often focused in on.

Trump also quipped that it was a "shame" the former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of public corruption.

Trump on MTG's former congressional seat

The backstory:

Trump's economic speech comes amid laments that he does not get enough credit for it. The White House has been signaling that he would focus more on improving the economy and affordability. Looming over his speech are concerns over the special election to fill the seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Former Rep. Greene resigned in January amid a very public rift with the president over the release of the Epstein files and her concerns that his administration was not doing enough to focus on an America First agenda.

President Donald Trump gives a high-stakes economic speech ahead of a special election to fill the seat for Georgia’s 14th congressional district left vacant by Marjorie Taylor Greene at a steel plant in Rome, Georgia on Feb. 19, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta Expand

The field has shortened only slightly from the original 22 candidates. In Georgia, there are no primaries in special elections, which leads to a free-for-all that is almost always decided in a runoff.

Early voting began in the race on Monday, with Trump having endorsed former district attorney and Air Force veteran Clayton Fuller. Democrats are hoping the wide field, which is dominated by Republican candidates, plus the current approval rating of the president, will give them a shot at flipping the seat.

Trump to speak

What's next:

Trump's full speech will be aired on FOX 5 Atlanta at 5:15 p.m.

The special election date is March 10, with the likely runoff on April 7.