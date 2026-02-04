Who will fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional seat? Trump makes his pick known

The Brief Twenty-two candidates qualified across parties, making the race crowded and likely forcing a runoff. Greene resigned citing attacks, threats, and party conflicts over Epstein files and America First delivery. President Donadl Trump has posted his endorsement in the race to Truth Social on Wednesday.



A total of 22 candidates qualified to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district by the deadline. The crowded field features 16 Republicans, three Democrats, one Libertarian, and one independent.

Despite a single candidate withdrawing his name, the sheer number vying for the seat will likely lead to a runoff.

Why did MTG resign?

The backstory:

Greene resigned from Congress following a very public split with President Donald Trump over the release of the Epstein files. Greene cited a surge in "non-stop, never-ending personal attacks" and death threats.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.

In interviews with FOX 5, Greene expressed frustration with the "political industrial complex" and Republican leadership. She stated that the party was failing to deliver on its "America First" promises and noted she felt she "never fit in" with the Washington establishment.

Greene stated she chose to resign effective Jan. 5 to spare her district and her family from what she anticipated would be a "hurtful and hateful primary" battle during the 2026 election cycle.

Key special election dates

Timeline:

On Jan. 6, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a special election to fill the vacancy.

Candidates had until early this week to file with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to run.

Voters who live in Georgia’s 14th congressional district and wish to cast a ballot have until Feb. 9 to make sure they are registered.

Early voting will begin on Feb. 16.

The special election date is March 10.

The likely runoff will be on April 7.

Georgia's special elections explained

Dig deeper:

Because this is a special election, the normal primary cycle to define a party’s preference is skipped, causing a "free-for-all" vote to fill the vacancy.

Because there are 21 active candidates, it is mathematically very difficult for anyone to get the 50% plus one vote needed to secure the post outright.

If no one hits that 50% mark, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff.

Who is running to replace MTG?

What we know:

The following candidates have qualified, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website:

Republican candidates

Colton Moore : A former state senator and representative known as a "firebrand" conservative. He focuses on government transparency and has been a vocal critic of the state GOP establishment. A former state senator and representative known as a "firebrand" conservative. He focuses on government transparency and has been a vocal critic of the state GOP establishment.

Clayton Fuller : The district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and an Air Force veteran. His platform focuses on "law and order," border security, and leveraging his experience as a prosecutor. The district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and an Air Force veteran. His platform focuses on "law and order," border security, and leveraging his experience as a prosecutor.

Brian Stover : A Paulding County businessman who positions himself as a results-driven outsider focused on lowering the cost of living and supporting the Trump administration's policies. A Paulding County businessman who positions himself as a results-driven outsider focused on lowering the cost of living and supporting the Trump administration's policies.

Nicky Lama : An entrepreneur and former Dalton city councilman. He resigned his council seat to run, focusing on "next-generation" conservative leadership and economic development. An entrepreneur and former Dalton city councilman. He resigned his council seat to run, focusing on "next-generation" conservative leadership and economic development.

Star Black : A retired 28-year FEMA veteran and small business owner. Her platform emphasizes disaster preparedness, supporting family caregivers, and practical problem-solving. A retired 28-year FEMA veteran and small business owner. Her platform emphasizes disaster preparedness, supporting family caregivers, and practical problem-solving.

Trey Kelly : A former state representative and majority whip in the Georgia House. He highlights his legislative track record, including his work on tax cuts and the "Heartbeat Bill." A former state representative and majority whip in the Georgia House. He highlights his legislative track record, including his work on tax cuts and the "Heartbeat Bill."

James Marty Brown : A retired firefighter and paramedic of 34 years. He is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, supporting first responders, and "protecting children" in schools. A retired firefighter and paramedic of 34 years. He is running on a platform of fiscal responsibility, supporting first responders, and "protecting children" in schools.

Megahn Strickland : A mom, small business owner, and former D.C. legislative staffer. She advocates for "return to normal" governance, focusing on civility and household finances. A mom, small business owner, and former D.C. legislative staffer. She advocates for "return to normal" governance, focusing on civility and household finances.

Beau Brown : A risk engineer and Georgia Tech graduate. He emphasizes using technical auditing to eliminate government waste and achieve domestic energy independence. A risk engineer and Georgia Tech graduate. He emphasizes using technical auditing to eliminate government waste and achieve domestic energy independence.

Reagan Box : A rancher and entrepreneur from Rome. She is running as an outsider focused on parental rights in education, strict border enforcement, and small business advocacy. A rancher and entrepreneur from Rome. She is running as an outsider focused on parental rights in education, strict border enforcement, and small business advocacy.

Jennifer Turnipseed : A teacher and farmer from Walker County. Her platform, "The Four Pillars," advocates for rural agriculture, educational reform, and reducing federal agency overreach. A teacher and farmer from Walker County. Her platform, "The Four Pillars," advocates for rural agriculture, educational reform, and reducing federal agency overreach.

Jim Tully : A former 14th district GOP chairman and field representative for Marjorie Taylor Greene. He aims to maintain the "America First" agenda through his experience in district leadership. A former 14th district GOP chairman and field representative for Marjorie Taylor Greene. He aims to maintain the "America First" agenda through his experience in district leadership.

Tom Gray : A senior pastor and former state legislative candidate. His campaign is rooted in social conservatism, focusing on religious liberties and traditional family values. A senior pastor and former state legislative candidate. His campaign is rooted in social conservatism, focusing on religious liberties and traditional family values.

Eric Cunningham : A railroad supply chain professional and logistics expert. He is a vocal advocate for congressional term limits and fixing national infrastructure to lower costs. A railroad supply chain professional and logistics expert. He is a vocal advocate for congressional term limits and fixing national infrastructure to lower costs.

Jared Craig: A trial attorney and election integrity advocate. He focuses on "dismantling the administrative state," protecting the Second Amendment, and strict constitutional adherence. A trial attorney and election integrity advocate. He focuses on "dismantling the administrative state," protecting the Second Amendment, and strict constitutional adherence.

Democratic candidates

Shawn Harris : A retired Brigadier General and cattle farmer. As the 2024 Democratic nominee, he is the most recognized Democrat in the race, focusing on healthcare, rural infrastructure, and veterans' affairs. A retired Brigadier General and cattle farmer. As the 2024 Democratic nominee, he is the most recognized Democrat in the race, focusing on healthcare, rural infrastructure, and veterans' affairs.

Jonathan Hobbs : A patent practitioner and attorney. His platform centers on protecting democracy, voting rights, and bringing technical/legal expertise to the legislative process. A patent practitioner and attorney. His platform centers on protecting democracy, voting rights, and bringing technical/legal expertise to the legislative process.

Jim Davis: A retired business owner and political writer from Floyd County. He aims to offer a moderate Democratic voice focused on economic stability for North Georgia. A retired business owner and political writer from Floyd County. He aims to offer a moderate Democratic voice focused on economic stability for North Georgia.

Libertarian, independent candidates

Andrew Underwood (L): Nominated by the Libertarian Party of Georgia. He advocates for drastically reduced government spending, individual liberty, and non-interventionist policies. Nominated by the Libertarian Party of Georgia. He advocates for drastically reduced government spending, individual liberty, and non-interventionist policies.

Rob "Rush" Ruszkowski (I): An entrepreneur and electric bike dealer. He is running on a "Human Rights Bill" platform, emphasizing clean water, living wages, and anti-corruption reforms. An entrepreneur and electric bike dealer. He is running on a "Human Rights Bill" platform, emphasizing clean water, living wages, and anti-corruption reforms.

Republican Christian Michael Hurd, a Marine from Whitfield County, withdrew from the field after the qualifying period.

Who did Trump endorse?

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump made his endorsement known on Wednesday writing on Truth Social:

"It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Clay Fuller, who is running to represent the wonderful people of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

"As District Attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, and Air National Guard Officer, Clay knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Defend our Country, Support our Brave Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. As your next Congressman, Clay will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Safeguard our Elections, Champion School Choice, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Clay Fuller has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

Fueller also has secured the backing of several local state representatives, including Jason Ridley, Kasey Carpenter, and Steve Tarvin.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Republican Assembly, an influential conservative group, has officially endorsed Colton Moore. They cited his record in the state Senate as a "principled conservative" who isn't afraid to challenge party leadership. Moore also has a strong grassroots following from the Freedom Caucus wing of the party.

State Rep. Ed Setzler, a heavyweight in conservative circles known for authoring Georgia's "Heartbeat Bill," has endorsed Tom Gray.

Democrat Shawn Harris has received previous support in his efforts at running for the seat in previous elections.

Are you eligible to vote?

What you can do:

To check your current voter registration status and see if you reside in Georgia's 14th congressional district, visit the My Georgia Voter page.