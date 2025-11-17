Marjorie Taylor Greene to FOX 5: release all Epstein files for victims’ sake

The Brief MTG told FOX 5 Atlanta she fully supports releasing all Epstein files and will back any effort in Congress to force transparency. Her push has intensified a public split with former President Trump, who recently labeled her a "traitor." Greene says she’s receiving death threats but remains committed to standing with Epstein victims and demanding answers.



Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down on her push to release all Epstein-related records — and she told FOX 5 Atlanta's Ariyl Onstott in an extensive interview that she believes full disclosure is necessary for victims and for the country.

Greene vows to sign ‘any’ resolution

What we know:

Greene told FOX 5 Atlanta said she fully supports making every unclassified Epstein file public and pledged to back any congressional effort that forces transparency. She emphasized that survivors of sexual abuse deserve answers and said she would "sign [her] name on any resolution" to release the documents.

Greene’s interview comes as her feud with President Donald Trump continues to escalate. The fallout began after she criticized his handling of the government shutdown and his reluctance to support legislation requiring the Justice Department to release Epstein-related material. Trump later called her a "traitor," a remark Greene says has sparked death threats and put her safety at risk.

RELATED: Trump reverses course, calls on House Republicans to release Epstein files

While she reiterated to FOX 5 that she still supports Trump, Greene said she fundamentally disagrees with any attempt to keep Epstein files sealed. She argued that protecting powerful individuals is unacceptable and that transparency should outweigh political considerations.

Vote expected this week

What we know:

Several Republicans — including Rep. Thomas Massie — have backed Greene’s push, framing it as a moral stand for Epstein’s victims. A House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which would require the release of unclassified investigative documents, is expected as early as this week.

Despite the political pressure, Greene told FOX 5 she won’t shift her stance.

"These are files that need to be released," she said. "I stand with victims."

On Sunday, she posted a "letter of support" that she reportedly received from the victims and said that she looks forward to seeing some of them this week.

Greene is also warning her Republican colleagues against voting no to release the Epstein files.

Her public break from Trump has become one of the most visible rifts inside the MAGA movement, exposing deep divisions over transparency, political loyalty, and how far members should go in challenging the president.

RELATED: Trump ends support for Marjorie Taylor Greene in Truth Social post; congresswoman fires back

Greene apologizes for ‘toxic politics’

What they're saying:

Additionally, Greene is apologizing for participating in "toxic politics" and says it was bad for the country.

"I would like to say, humbly, I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics; it’s very bad for our country," Greene told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday's "State of the Union."

PREVIOUS STORY: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene discusses shutdown, more on 'The View'

"I’ve been working on this a lot lately — to put down the knives in politics. I really just want to see people be kind to one another. And we need to figure out a new path forward that is focused on the American people, because, as Americans, no matter what side of the aisle we’re on, we have far more in common than we have differences," Greene added.

Greene also talked about her construction company receiving a pipe bomb threat and being the target of hoax pizza deliveries.

She said that Trump’s recent insults toward her are fueling a wave of harassment. "President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family," she wrote on X.

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene reports threats, fake pizza deliveries

Reaction to the split

What they're saying:

Reaction to the split between Trump and Greene has been divided.

Thousands of people responded to the question "Do you still support Marjorie Taylor Greens?" on X (formerly known as Twitter). Although many people are voicing their support, she is also being labeled as an attention seeker, fraud, and not a team player or "true devotee" of the Trump agenda.

One poster also described supporting MTG like "trying to hug a cactus powered by Red Bull – entertaining from afar, dangerous up close."

Additionally, it appears that some people who weren't fans of the congresswoman in the beginning are starting to admire her stand against the president.