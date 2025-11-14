Trump ends support for Marjorie Taylor Greene in Truth Social post; congresswoman fires back

The Brief President Donald Trump attacked U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Truth Social Friday night. The president withdrew his support and endorsement of Greene. Greene responded on X, stating the attack appears to be related to her push to release the Epstein files.



President Donald Trump blasted U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Friday night, attacking the congressional representative from Georgia and withdrawing his support, breaking ties with what was once one of his strongest supporters.

Trump blasts Greene on Truth Social

What they're saying:

In a Truth Social post, Mr. Trump withdrew his endorsement of Greene, proceeding to call her "Wacky" and a "ranting Lunatic."

"I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of "Congresswoman" Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country including, a Total and Complete Victory on the Shutdown, Closed Borders, Low Taxes, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s Record Setting Inflation, Biggest Regulation Cuts in History, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our Military, being RESPECTED by every Country in the World (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having Trillions of Dollars (Record Setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the "HOTTEST" Country anywhere in the World from being a DEAD Country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see "Wacky" Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!," the Truth Social post reads.

It continues: "It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day. I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support. She has gone Far Left, even doing The View, with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. "

IN FLIGHT - NOVEMBER 14: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of press aboard Air Force One on November 14, 2025

Rift between Greene and Trump

The backstory:

Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, has publicly challenged the Trump administration’s foreign-policy focus, arguing that "watching the foreign leaders come to the White House through a revolving door is not helping Americans." She charged that the president’s agenda "is doing nothing about health insurance premiums. It’s doing nothing to solve the problems that are really plaguing vulnerable segments of our population, especially young people."

Her recent shift toward bipartisanship and domestic focus signals growing rifts inside the GOP ahead of the 2026 elections.

UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 9: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

In remarks at the White House ahead of a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al‑Sharaa and the swearing-in of a U.S. ambassador on Monday, Trump told reporters, "I don’t know what happened to Marjorie, nice woman. She’s lost her way, I think."

Greene responds to Trump

What they're saying:

Greene responded to the president's Truth Social attack on X, saying Trump was using her "an example" to other Republicans ahead of the vote next week in congress to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, something the congresswoman and others have been adamantly calling for.

"President Trump just attacked me and lied about me. I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files. And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files. It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level. But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream. That’s what I voted for," the X post reads.

It continues: "I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people. I remain the same today as I’ve always been and I will continue to pray this administration will be successful because the American people desperately deserve what they voted for. For me, I remain America First and America Only!!!"

Dig deeper:

Greene, whose district is located in northwest Georgia, has shifted her tone and garnered criticism from her own party's leadership, not just the president. During a live interview with FOX 5, she explained that both parties shared the blame for the government shutdown. She has also been a vocal critic of Republicans when it comes to healthcare, saying that it appears the party does not have a plan to fix the crisis.

What's next:

We'll see if the president and congresswoman remain at odds or if they are able to repair what appears to be a severely broken relationship.