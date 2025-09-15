Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects continuing resolution, citing Biden policy concerns

article

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Monday she will not support House Republican leaders’ plan to temporarily fund the government, breaking with other members as Congress races to avoid a shutdown.

What they're saying:

Greene, one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the House, has for months vowed to oppose a continuing resolution, or CR, which keeps agencies funded at current levels. She said such a move would maintain "Biden policy laden" spending.

"I can’t wait to see how voting for the CR becomes a Trump loyalty test," Greene wrote on X. "When in all actual reality, it’s a disloyalty to him by passing a Biden policy laden omnibus."

Her opposition puts her at odds not just with House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, who is pushing the plan, but also with Trump himself. Shortly after Greene and other conservatives announced they would vote no, the president urged Republicans to back the measure. "In times like these, Republicans have to stick TOGETHER to fight back against the Radical Left Democrat demands," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The other side:

Johnson’s proposal would keep the government open through Nov. 20 while adding extra funds for congressional security in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Republican leaders are hoping for a repeat of March’s spending fight, when they pushed a funding bill through the House without Democratic votes.

But Democrats say this time they will not go along without concessions on health care. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week that Republicans "have to come to meet with us in a true bipartisan negotiation to satisfy the American people’s needs on health care. Or they won’t get our votes."

What's next:

With the Oct. 1 deadline approaching, Johnson can afford to lose only two Republicans if Democrats stay unified. That means Greene’s decision, and those of fellow holdouts, could determine whether Republicans pass the stopgap bill on their own.