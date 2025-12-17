Rising costs, immigration concerns shape Atlanta’s Hispanic community this Christmas

The Brief Rising food and housing costs are pushing some Hispanic and Latino families to rely on basic necessities and couch surf. Recent immigration enforcement is causing grief and anxiety, even prompting some U.S. citizens to carry documents while driving. Community leaders expect strong holiday resilience as families gather and reflect on the past five years.



Hispanic and Latino families across metro Atlanta may feel both gratitude and grief heading into the holidays, according to the Latin American Association.

What they're saying:

CEO Santiago Marquez told FOX 5 that many in the community remain thankful for the opportunities they have in the United States, but those feelings can be overshadowed if a relative or friend was detained or deported this year as immigration enforcement continues nationwide.

The Atlanta-based nonprofit has served Hispanic and Latino families for more than 50 years. Marquez said the holiday season is arriving at a difficult time for many, with rising food and housing costs leaving some residents couch-surfing or relying heavily on the association for basic necessities. He said people are showing up for essential items like food but may be skipping other resources that are not as urgent.

Still, Marquez believes the community’s family-centered traditions will carry them through.

"I think that there's always that spirit of resiliency that, you know, I've talked to many people that, people that we serve, that have been here 15 or 20 years and they're like, you know, this is not the first time that we've been through something like this," Marquez said.

What's next:

He noted that recent immigration activity has made some U.S. citizens nervous enough to carry passports or other documents with them while driving. Even so, he expects this year’s holidays to feel especially meaningful as families reflect not only on the past year but on the past five years since the pandemic.