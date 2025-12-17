Atlanta police to holiday shoppers: 'You will see more police officers'

The Brief Atlanta police warn package thefts and car break-ins rise during the holiday season despite overall crime reductions. Officers are working extended shifts in major shopping districts, with administrative personnel reassigned to patrol high-traffic areas. Fire officials urge strict holiday safety practices, including monitoring cooking, securing space heaters, and using fireworks only in authorized areas.



Visions of sugarplums may be dancing in people’s heads already, but Atlanta public safety officials encourage shoppers to remain aware of their surroundings as crowds grow ahead of Christmas and New Year’s.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief Rod Smith and Police Chief Darin Schierbaum gathered at Atlantic Station on Thursday to deliver safety reminders and urging residents to stay alert this holiday season as package thefts and car break-ins typically rise during December.

‘The Grinch is at work’

What we know:

Schierbaum said the department expects to finish the year with another decrease in car break-ins but warned that "the Grinch is at work" during the busy shopping season. He said officers have been working extended shifts at malls and shopping centers since Thanksgiving and will continue the increased patrols through the New Year.

"While we’re gonning to see another year of crime reduction in Atlanta, Georgia, we are in the season when the Grinch is at work," Schierbaum said. "We can always see two crimes very predictably around the holiday season. That is a theft of packages from porches, and thefts from vehicles."

‘Be worried about your surroundings’

What they're saying:

Shoppers told FOX 5 they appreciate the additional police presence. Darold Boone said he starts Christmas shopping in October and keeps safety top of mind whenever he is out.

"Oh, absolutely, you know, always got to be worried about your surroundings, especially where you're shopping at and what you're buying," Boone said. "It’s the forefront of my life, especially if I'm out by myself, or I'm with family."

Boone said more officers on patrol help deter crime.

"It deters the people from trying to get taken advantage of or get robbed," he said.

APD Sergeant Houston shared practical steps for avoiding theft, urging shoppers to lock their car doors, remove valuables, avoid leaving engines running, and limit repeated trips between stores and vehicles. He also encouraged people to use mall security escorts, APD Safe Exchange Zones for online purchases and custody exchanges, and to break down boxes before placing them at the curb once they return home.

"Your trash can truly tell a story about who you are and what you have inside of your home," Houston said.

Using a demonstration vehicle filled with bags and electronics, he stressed that even a single visible item can make a car a target.

Schierbaum said staying alert can prevent crimes that take only seconds to commit.

"If you're just looking around, and your spotty senses will tell you what's not right," he said. "If something doesn't feel right… trust your senses."

Fireworks and Christmas fire safety

Dig deeper:

Smith gave holiday fire prevention reminders. He urged anyone cooking Christmas meals to stay in the kitchen and said people frying turkeys should use a non-combustible surface and monitor the fryer closely. He also emphasized keeping space heaters three feet from anything flammable and watering live Christmas trees daily.

As the New Year approaches, Smith added a warning about fireworks.

"We obviously want to make sure that we are actively participating in firework safety," he said. "You want to be sure that you are not using them anywhere near a combustible space, and you want to ensure that they are authorized areas for utilizing fireworks."

Busiest shopping days ahead

What's next:

Police expect larger crowds across Atlanta in the coming weeks, including at Atlantic Station, Greenbriar Mall, and major Buckhead shopping districts. Schierbaum would not specify staffing numbers but said administrative personnel have been reassigned to high-traffic zones during the season.

"They will now be patrolling Atlantic Station. They’ll be in Greenbriar Mall. They will be up in buckets," he said. "We’ve dispersed those resources so you will see more police officers that you can flag down."

Public safety officials said the goal is to keep the holiday season safe, busy, and uneventful for residents and visitors.