Former UGA football player Ahkil Crumpton convicted in state murder trial

The Brief Former Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was convicted of state murder charges for the 2021 shooting of a RaceTrac clerk. Testimony and ballistics linked the same gun used in the Watkinsville killing to another fatal shooting in Philadelphia months later. Crumpton is already serving a 30-year federal sentence, but he faces additional sentencing on the state murder conviction this Thursday.



Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, also known as "Crump," was convicted on state charges in the murder of Elijah Wood.

What we know:

The Oconee County jury convicted Crumpton on two counts of felony murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

Evidence presented during an earlier federal trial where Crumpton was also convicted revealed that he entered the RaceTrac gas station on March 19, 2021, in Watkinsville, wearing dark clothing and a face covering, armed with a Glock 19 pistol. He shot and killed Elijah Wood, the store clerk, during a robbery attempt, leaving without taking anything.

Crumpton lived near the crime scene at the time of the murder. His teammate, Juwan Taylor, testified that Crumpton confessed to the shooting, claiming it was accidental.

Later, in Philadelphia on July 17, 2021, Crumpton was involved in another shooting where he fatally shot Anthony Jones. Analysis confirmed that the same firearm was used in both shootings. Crumpton attempted to evade authorities but was apprehended on March 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Law enforcement found the firearm used in both shootings and incriminating evidence in his possession.

Dig deeper:

In 2024, Crumpton was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison plus three years of supervised release without parole eligibility. He was not charged with murder in the federal case.

What's next:

Crumpton will be sentenced on the state charges Thursday.