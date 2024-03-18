Former UGA football player sentenced for killing gas station employee Elijah Wood

article

Former University of Georgia football player, Ahkil Nasir Crumpton, also known as "Crump," has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in an armed robbery resulting in the death of a RaceTrac gas station employee in Oconee County in 2021, as confirmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Georgia.

Crumpton, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, received the maximum sentence of 240 months for attempted robbery and 120 months for false statement during the purchase of a firearm, totaling 360 months plus three years of supervised release, without parole eligibility. He also faces state charges for murder and other offenses in Georgia.

Court documents and trial evidence revealed that Crumpton entered the RaceTrac gas station on March 19, 2021, in Watkinsville, wearing dark clothing and a covered face, armed with a Glock 19 pistol. He shot and killed Elijah Wood, the store clerk, during a robbery attempt, leaving without taking anything.

Later, in Philadelphia on July 17, 2021, Crumpton was involved in another shooting incident where he fatally shot Anthony Jones. Analysis confirmed that the same firearm was used in both incidents. Crumpton attempted to evade authorities but was apprehended on March 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. Law enforcement found the firearm used in both shootings and incriminating evidence in his possession.

Crumpton, a former University of Georgia football team member, resided near the crime scene at the time of the murder. His teammate, Juwan Taylor, testified that Crumpton confessed to the shooting, claiming it was accidental. James North Armstrong, a co-defendant, testified that he illegally purchased the firearm for Crumpton.

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, FBI, GBI, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and Philadelphia Police Department, with support from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.