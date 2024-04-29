2 Georgia universities listed among 'Prettiest College Campuses in America'

Two Georgia universities have made the list of the prettiest college campuses in the United States.

Architectural Digest scoured the country to determine the 64 prettiest colleges in April.

The magazine said that it took into consideration both the college's architectural legacy and setting.

In Georgia, the magazine honored both Berry College in Mount Berry and Atlanta's own Spelman College as the most beautiful in the state.

Architectural Digest highlighted Berry's connection with nature, saying "when it comes to a beautiful setting, Berry College can’t be beat."

The magazine pointed to the campus' over 27,000 acres of forests and fields.

When it comes to architecture, the magazine said the college's English Gothic architecture was "gorgeous."

Giles Hall building at the Spelman College campus in Atlanta on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While Spelman's Downtown Atlanta location is a lot more urban than Berry's, Architectural Digest said the HBCU's connection with history gave it the nod.

"The HBCU features redbrick buildings in a variety of styles, including the Rockefeller Hall, which was built in 1886 and is listed on the National Record of Historic Places," the writers at Architectural Digest said.

The magazine also pointed to Spelman's Studio Gang–designed Center for the Arts & Innovation, which is set to open in early 2025.

Other universities on Architectural Digest's list include Yale, Baylor University, and Florida Southern.

You can see the full list here.