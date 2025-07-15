Firefighters respond to house fire on Malvern Boulevard in DeKalb County

article

Firefighters with DeKalb County fire department responded to an overnight house fire in the 800 block of Malvern Boulevard near Bermuda Road in the Stone Mountain area.

What we know:

The two-story home was heavily involved with flames shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. At some point, the roof collapsed. It is believed the home is a complete loss.

What we don't know:

It does not appear that anyone was at home at the time of the fire. At this time, no official information has been released. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.