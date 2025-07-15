Firefighters respond to house fire on Malvern Boulevard in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters with DeKalb County fire department responded to an overnight house fire in the 800 block of Malvern Boulevard near Bermuda Road in the Stone Mountain area.
What we know:
The two-story home was heavily involved with flames shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. At some point, the roof collapsed. It is believed the home is a complete loss.
What we don't know:
It does not appear that anyone was at home at the time of the fire. At this time, no official information has been released. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.