Firefighters respond to house fire on Malvern Boulevard in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 15, 2025 10:51am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters with DeKalb County fire department responded to an overnight house fire in the 800 block of Malvern Boulevard near Bermuda Road in the Stone Mountain area.

What we know:

The two-story home was heavily involved with flames shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived around 2 a.m. At some point, the roof collapsed. It is believed the home is a complete loss.

What we don't know:

It does not appear that anyone was at home at the time of the fire. At this time, no official information has been released. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information.

DeKalb CountyNews