Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car at Atlanta's Krog Street Market

article

The Brief An Atlanta Police Department report said the music, as well as set lists and footage plans for Beyoncé's show, were stolen from her choreographer's rental car while parked at Krog Street Market. The break-in happened on Tuesday, July 8. Police said a warrant has been issued for their suspect, but they haven't released their name.



Atlanta police are investigating after unreleased Beyoncé music was stolen from a car at Krog Street Market.

What we know:

An Atlanta Police Department report said the music, as well as set lists and footage plans for Beyoncé's show, were stolen from her choreographer's rental car while parked at Krog Street Market.

The break-in happened on Tuesday, July 8.

APD said Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue went into the market around 8:10 p.m. and returned to their car an hour later. They came back to find the back window of the Jeep Wagoneer damaged and both their suitcases taken while they were in the market.

Officers tracked the victims' computers and AirPods. They also found fingerprints on the car.

Beyoncé and her team are currently in Atlanta for four nights of performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Monday marks the last night of the Cowboy Carter tour in the city.

What we don't know:

Police said a warrant has been issued for their suspect, but they haven't released their name.

Police have not said if the music has been recovered.