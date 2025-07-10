Beyonce in Atlanta: Cowboy Carter's opens historic four-night run at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Brief Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter residency at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta features themed attire, extensive merchandise, and a focus on stage design with the retractable roof closed and Halo Board off. Mercedes-Benz Stadium enforced a strict clear bag policy, causing delays; fans with floor seats had specific entry points, and security efficiently managed crowd control. MARTA enhanced transit services for the event, offering extra rail service and shuttle trains, advising riders to use GWCC or Vine City stations for direct stadium access.



The Queen Bee has arrived. Beyoncé will open her four-night Cowboy Carter residency at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night, transforming downtown Atlanta into a stage of Southern spectacle and fan-fueled celebration.

From cowboy hats to couture fringe, tens of thousands are expected to be dressed in theme, ready for a night of country swagger and pop power.

Cowboy Carter merch, show times, etc.

Timeline:

The venue opened its parking lots at 2 p.m., with fans lining up at merch stands before the sun hit its peak.

Exterior merchandise booths outside Gates 1 and 2 were open to the public, while nearly 15 more were located throughout the stadium.

Some fans reported lines stretching for hours, with special edition shirts, hats and posters selling quickly.

Stadium gates opened at 5:30 p.m., and the show began around 8 p.m. — on time and without an opener.

The retractable roof was closed by Beyoncé’s request, and the stadium’s signature Halo Board remained off, placing full focus on the stage lighting, set design, and massive screen arrays.

Fans with floor seats were required to enter through Gate 1, next to the giant soccer ball sculpture.

Other entry points were closed to floor access.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium security

Dig deeper:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s clear bag policy was strictly enforced, causing delays for some attendees.

Only transparent bags under 12" x 12" x 6" were allowed; non-clear clutches had to be under 4.5" x 6.5".

Staff and security moved lines efficiently, but those arriving late found themselves in thick crowds.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Beyonce transportation

What you can do:

MARTA stepped up its operations for the event, running extra rail service and dedicated shuttle trains between Five Points and GWCC.

The transit agency deployed Transit Ambassadors, Load and Go teams, and uniformed police throughout the system to guide passengers and maintain crowd control.

Riders were advised to avoid Five Points Station, which is under construction and accessible only via Peachtree and Forsyth.

The agency recommended using GWCC or Vine City for direct stadium access.

What's next:

Despite overlapping events in the city, no major issues are expected on Thursday night. Beyoncé is expected to deliver a 30+ song set filled with choreography, live vocals, and new arrangements of hits from Cowboy Carter and beyond.