Beyoncé in Atlanta: Ultimate guide to parties, brunches, and fun

Beyoncé is bringing Cowboy Carter to Atlanta, and the city is ready to shine like rhinestones on denim. From glam drag brunches and rooftop dance parties to themed cocktails and line-dancing socials, here’s your ultimate guide to celebrating Queen Bey all weekend long.

Parties, line dancing, brunches

Beyoncé Week Experiences at Signia by Hilton Atlanta – Now through July 14. Sip from a high-end Lemonade Stand in the lobby with signature cocktails like the Queen Bee and Lemonade Royale, or indulge in Bey-inspired spa treatments at Spa Signia—including the Giddy-Up Deep Tissue Massage and Queen Bey Glow Facial. Prices vary.

Cowboy Carter Charm Bar at The Kimpton Shane Hotel – July 10–11. Get concert-ready with a custom charm necklace at this Beyoncé-inspired pop-up by Atlanta-based designer Yasmin Rahimi. The pop-up runs from 3–5 p.m. and features exclusive pieces honoring Queen Bey’s style and music legacy. Free to attend; jewelry available for purchase.

Beyoncé After-Party at Lore Atlanta – July 10. Keep the energy going after the ATL Beyoncé concert with an all-Bey, all-night dance party at Lore on Edgewood Avenue. Hosted by WUSSY MAG, the event kicks off at 9 p.m. with music by DJ Aasha Adore and themed fashion inspired by Renaissance and Cowboy Carter. Expect glitter, glam, and good vibes across two floors. Free | 21+ only.

Cowboy Cupid Kickback at Atlantucky Brewing – July 12. Get into the Beyoncé spirit with line dancing, spades tutorials, interactive games, and a best-dressed contest at this Western-themed social. 4–7 p.m. Free entry.

Beyoncé Line-Dance Social at Sulit Coffee and Wine Bar – July 11. Boots on the ground! Head to Sulit in Alpharetta for a Beyoncé-themed line-dancing night featuring guided instruction to hits from Cowboy Carter. Perfect for beginners and pros alike, the event includes one cocktail with each ticket. Tickets $36.47–$42.23.

Club Cowboy Carter at Underground Atlanta – July 11. Party the night away with Beyoncé’s greatest hits and Cowboy Carter anthems at this 21+ rodeo-themed dance event presented by ED WYNN. Expect five hours of nonstop music, dancing, and Beyoncé energy at Underground Atlanta. From $13.62

Cowboy Carter Bar at Grand Hyatt Atlanta – July 11, 12 & 14. Pre-game the Beyoncé concert with themed cocktails and Southern glam at the Grand Hyatt’s Cowboy Carter Bar. Open Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 3–7 p.m., the pop-up bar features drinks like the Texas Tea and Cowboy Cosmo. On Friday, enjoy a live DJ spinning Beyoncé hits to set the mood. Free entry | Cocktails available for purchase.

Cowboy Carter Beyoncé Concert Pre-Party at Terminus 330 – July 11

Kick off your Beyoncé night in style just steps from the stadium at Terminus 330’s Cowboy Carter Pre-Party. Enjoy an upscale vibe with a fully open bar, themed cocktails, line dancing, gourmet Southern bites, and a merch raffle—all in a stunning venue minutes from the show. Styled photo booth and rooftop views included. Tickets required | 21+ only.

Denim & Diamonds Afternoon Tea at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead – July 12 & 13. Celebrate Beyoncé’s Atlanta stop with a Cowboy Carter–inspired afternoon tea at Waldorf Astoria. This star-studded experience features themed Southern bites, luxe decor, and cocktails made with Beyoncé’s own Sir Davis whiskey. Guests are encouraged to dress in denim and diamonds for one of two daily seatings at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. $145++ per guest | Reservations required

Cowboy C Drag Brunch at Atrium – July 12. Round up your crew for a Beyoncé-themed drag brunch at Atrium in Ponce City Market. Tickets include a two-course brunch and a 90-minute show celebrating Queen Bey in fabulous fashion. $55 per person.

The Hive Hoedown at Believe Music Hall in Atlanta – July 12. Line dance to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album at this fan-fueled night with themed cocktails and live DJ. Tickets from $25.

Les Twins Pop-up Workshop - July 12. Les Twins (Larry and Laurent Bourgeois), who perform with Beyonce, are hosting a pop-up workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. at 3201 Atlanta Industrial Parkway NW, Suite 107. Dance pass is $50; freestyle cypher entry, $50; and spectator pass is $60.

Cowboy Carter: A Beyoncé Day Off Affair at Handlebar – July 12. Throw on your rhinestone denim and cowboy boots for this all-Beyoncé bash at Handlebar on Edgewood Avenue. Hosted by Urban Fêtes, the party runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and features Queen Bey’s biggest hits, deep cuts, themed cocktails, and a Beyoncé sing-along and dance-off. Southern glam dress code encouraged. Tickets on Eventbrite | 21+ only.

Beyoncé Night at Virtue Rooftop – July 12. Celebrate Queen Bey with Cowboy Carter vibes and non-stop hits this Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight at Virtue Rooftop above 5Church Midtown. DJ Bambino hits the decks at 8 p.m., but doors open early for cocktails, small plates, desserts, and skyline views. Half indoor, half outdoor rooftop with free validated parking. Free | 21+ only.

Beyoncé Drag Brunch at The Pub at EAV – July 13 & 14. Sip mimosas and enjoy a fierce Beyoncé-themed drag show at this weekend brunch party, featuring performances by Trinity K. Bonet of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The fun kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Pub at EAV. Come hungry for music, queens, and top-tier brunch bites. Tickets from $17.85 | 21+ only.

Beyoncé Fashion

If you are still looking for something to wear to one of the shows or parties, Goodwill of North Georgia may be able to help.

Three locations (Metropolitan Parkway, Snellville and Morrow) are stocked with showstopping, western-inspired looks that let fans dress the part without breaking the bank. From fringe jackets and rhinestone tops to wide-brim hats and denim-on-denim moments, the curated sections are a one-stop shop for concert-ready pieces. Click here for more information.

Courtesy of Goodwill of North Georgia