Buckhead hotel serves up 'Cowboy Carter'-inspired tea service

The Brief The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is hosting a special Denim & Diamonds Afternoon Tea on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13. The service is inspired by Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" tour, which will take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 10, 11, 13, and 14. Tea service offerings include a Tiffany Blue and vanilla macaron and a cocktail made with Queen Bey’s Sir Davis whiskey.



This ain’t Texas, but it is Atlanta. And here in A-Town, we celebrate the impending arrival of a Grammy-winning icon with denim, diamonds, and deliciousness!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we saddled up for a morning at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead, which is hosting a special Denim & Diamonds Afternoon Tea on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13. The tea service dates are intentional, of course — superstar Beyoncé takes over Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for four shows next week, bringing her "Cowboy Carter" tour to the Peach State. And Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead leaders say the tea service will be a perfect country-meets-city companion to the tour, serving up treats including a Tiffany Blue and vanilla macaron and a cocktail made with Queen Bey’s Sir Davis whiskey.

This isn’t the first time we’ve covered a special tea service at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead. Back in 2022, the hotel hosted a Royal Corgi Tea Service in honor of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebration, and we were there with our fascinators sipping some delicious offerings.

The Denim & Diamonds Afternoon Tea is $145 per person, and there are 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. seatings on both days. To book a spot, click here. And, yes, you’re encouraged to wear your Western best, taking inspiration from the Grammy-winning Album of the Year "Cowboy Carter" album and current tour!