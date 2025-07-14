Beyoncé’s Final Cowboy Carter Show in Atlanta | What you need to know before you go

article

It’s the last chance to catch Beyoncé in Atlanta on the Cowboy Carter Tour, and Monday night’s show is expected to be just as packed as the first three.

Heading to Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Timeline:

Beyoncé delivered a mesmerizing performance on Sunday, captivating fans with her minimalist stadium setup that emphasized her powerful vocals, band, and visual design. With the roof closed and the Halo Board turned off, the focus remained squarely on the performance itself.

The concert was meticulously scheduled, with parking lots opening at 2 p.m., gates at 5:30 p.m., and the show starting promptly at 8 p.m. Fans were on their feet from the first note, eager to experience the spectacle.

Attendees were reminded of the stadium's clear bag policy, requiring non-clear bags to be small. Bag check lines were longest between 6–7 p.m. on previous nights, so arriving early was advised. Floor seat holders were directed to enter through Gate 1 only to avoid delays.

Merchandise stands inside and outside the venue were restocked daily, but lines remained long. Exterior merch booths opened at 2 p.m., and fans suggested arriving before 4 p.m. to secure exclusive tour items without the wait.

The stadium setup mirrored previous nights, ensuring a consistent experience for concertgoers with no Halo Board and a closed roof.

Looking ahead to Monday, July 14, the event will follow a similar schedule: parking opens at 2 p.m., gates at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Floor seat holders should enter through Gate 1, and all bags must comply with the stadium’s clear bag policy. Limited edition tour items may be restocked, with the Gate 2 merch booth remaining open after the show. Fans are advised to arrive early for the best selection.

Concertgoers can expect a warm night and large crowds, so hydration and appropriate attire are recommended. Beyoncé is expected to deliver the full setlist with no changes, maintaining the same show format with no opening act, a closed roof, and the Halo Board turned off.

Take MARTA to Beyoncé

What you can do:

As Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour draws a massive crowd to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for its finals night, MARTA remains the preferred transit option for concertgoers, offering extra trains, mobile fare options, real-time alerts, and trip planning tools. Riders are advised to avoid the congested Five Points station and instead use Vine City or GWCC stations.

To accommodate the influx of passengers attending events at the stadium, MARTA has implemented shuttle service between Five Points and GWCC. MARTA Ambassadors and police are stationed at key locations to assist travelers, ensuring a smooth transit experience.

SMART restrooms at stations such as Decatur, Doraville, and GWCC are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing convenience for commuters. Despite heavy ridership on Friday night, the transit agency reported a steady flow, with extra staff deployed at high-volume stations to manage the crowds.

MARTA encourages passengers to download the MARTA On the Go app for real-time alerts and the See & Say 2.0 app to report suspicious activity. Breeze Mobile 2.0 allows riders to bypass kiosk lines by loading fares directly onto their phones, streamlining the travel experience.

Traffic around Mercedes-Benz Stadium remains congested, with rideshare pickups extending well into the post-show hour. Fans are advised to walk a few blocks away from the stadium before requesting a ride to avoid delays.

Inside the venue, floor seat holders are directed to enter exclusively through Gate 1. The exterior merchandise stand near Gate 2 remains popular, while additional booths inside report long waits before showtime. Fans arriving after 7 p.m. encounter a limited selection of items.

What's next:

All four nights of the Cowboy Carter Tour in Atlanta are expected to bring heavy crowds and strong emotions. Beyoncé’s genre-bending set, stadium energy, and Southern celebration have made the city a destination this week, and preparation is key to making the most of the experience.