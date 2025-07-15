Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for attack on gas station employee in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 15, 2025 9:39am EDT
South Fulton
Photo courtesy of South Fulton Police Department

The Brief

    • A man assaulted a gas station employee on June 20 at the Exxon on Fulton Industrial Blvd. in South Fulton before fleeing the scene.
    • Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes during the attack.
    • South Fulton Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. D. Walker at 470-351-9351 or danbrielle.walker@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked a gas station employee on June 20.

What we know:

The incident occurred at the Exxon gas station located at 5955 Fulton Industrial Blvd. SW. Surveillance footage captured the man initiating a physical altercation with a store employee before fleeing the scene.

Police described the attacker as wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the attack. No details were released about the extent of the employee's injuries.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. D. Walker with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 470-351-9351 or via email at danbrielle.walker@cityofsouthfultonga.gov. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a Facebook post by the South Fulton Police Department. 

