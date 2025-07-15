Man wanted for attack on gas station employee in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The South Fulton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked a gas station employee on June 20.
What we know:
The incident occurred at the Exxon gas station located at 5955 Fulton Industrial Blvd. SW. Surveillance footage captured the man initiating a physical altercation with a store employee before fleeing the scene.
Police described the attacker as wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes at the time of the attack. No details were released about the extent of the employee's injuries.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. D. Walker with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 470-351-9351 or via email at danbrielle.walker@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.