Former UGA football player convicted in death of Oconee Racetrac clerk

A former UGA football player accused of shooting and killing an Oconee County RaceTrac gas station employee during a 2021 armed robbery was convicted on Wednesday afternoon.

The verdict for 26-year-old Akhil Nasir Crumpton, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was handed down in federal court. He was found guilty of one count of interference with commerce by attempted robbery and one count of false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Crumpton walked in to the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway around 1:40 a.m. on March 19, 2021 armed with a Glock 9mm pistol intending to rob it, but also ended up shooting and killing 23-year-old Elijah Wood, who was working in the store that night.

"No matter today’s outcome, there is no returning Elijah Wood to his family and friends, who have had to endure both the pain of his loss and many unanswered questions," said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Pursuing justice in this case was challenging and lengthy, but ultimately the dedicated collaboration of investigators and prosecutors prevailed. I hope that today’s verdict offers some measure of justice for Elijah Wood’s family."

Akhil Nasir Crumpton (Oconee County Sheriffs Office)

The gun used during that deadly robbery was bought by James Armstrong for Crumpton on Feb. 8, 2021 at Franklin Gun Shop in Athens. Court records indicate Armstrong lied on the Firearms Transaction Record-Form 4473 to purchase the firearm.

"Ahkil Crumpton’s crime was senseless, tragic and irreversible," said Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Robert Gibbs of the FBI’s Athens office. "This outcome reflects the commitment of the FBI to working with our law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable. We hope Elijah Wood’s family can find some healing in this verdict."

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for attempted robbery and a maximum of ten years in prison for the firearm charge without the possibility of parole. No word on when his sentencing hearing will be held in federal court.

Two initial federal charges of use and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and murder with a firearm during a crime of violence were dropped after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in United States v. Taylor that attempted Hobbs Act robbery was not a crime of violence.

Crumpton also faces state charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. No word on when his next appearance in state court will be.