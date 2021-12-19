Who killed Elijah Wood? Everything known about the 23-year-old Oconee County man's death

Elijah Wood was one week from celebrating his 24th birthday before he was gunned down at an Oconee County gas station where he worked.

Nine months later, authorities are still searching for his killer.

Police have released surveillance images of a masked and hooded suspect, but so far haven't had been able to locate him.

$50,000 REWARD FOR INFORMATION IN OCONEE COUNTY MAN'S MURDER

Here's everything that is publicly known about Elijah Wood, the suspect and the pending investigation:

Preliminary investigation

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on March 19 at the RaceTrac located at 7921 Macon Highway.

Investigators said it is the first homicide in the county in two years.

The following day, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office released video from inside the store, showing a man clothed all in black entering the store. Investigators said he pointed his handgun at Wood and pulled the trigger.

A customer allegedly found Wood laying on the floor.

Investigators later provided details about a suspicious vehicle seen in the area prior to Wood's murder. Investigators said a vehicle drove past Fire Station Car Wash and RaceTrac, according to surveillance video from both businesses. It was seen driving on 441 South, turning right onto Hog Mountain Road, driving past the RaceTrac, turning right onto Welbrook Road and stopping momentarily before driving away.

Who was Elijah Wood?

Wood was beloved by many and was apparently known well by the sheriff's office investigating his murder.

A memorial stood in front of the RaceTrac where Wood worked and died months after the incident.

"It's a tough day here at the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. We knew Elijah," Oconee County Sheriff James Hale said.

Wood's father, Todd Wood, told Hale in a video on the sheriff's office YouTube channel said he spent months mourning his son's death but the grief will never go away.

"I prefer to view this as, God's got it in his hands, he's always got it in his hands," Todd Wood said to Hale. "I completely trust the law enforcement behind this."

Wood's brother-in-law, Tripp Lemmonds said he wishes the killer would turn themselves in. The sheriff admits this is a difficult case saying investigators have questioned 43 people of interest, executed 12 search warrants, and conducted countless interviews.

"It still hurts as much today as it did the morning of the murder," Lemmonds explained.

Lemmonds said volunteers have distributed thousands of flyers have as far as North Carolina and Alabama.

"Once sentenced, then we'll have some relief of it and then there can be some forgiveness because we are a godly family," Lemmonds.

The suspect

There's little concrete information about the person seen on surveillance video gunning down Elijah Wood.

Investigators described him as a man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall. Investigators believe his age ranges from teens to early 30s.

He was last seen wearing an American Eagle Active 24/7 hoodie with Battle Sports Gloves. Police also think the suspect was right-handed.

A sketch showed only the man's eyes and nose, with the rest covered up by black clothing. The drawing form a GBI sketch artist is based solely on surveillance footage, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators think a car seen driving in the area on surveillance video may be linked to the case.

Investigators think a car seen driving in the area on surveillance video may be linked to the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the Oconee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office at (706) 769 3945 or submit tips at www.WhoKilledElijah.com.

FBI investigation and reward

The sheriff's office says FBI forensic analysts have looked at surveillance video.

Wood's loved ones hope a $50,000 reward will convince someone to turn the killer in.

The FBI, RaceTrac, and other agencies contributed to the fund.

The Oconee County Sheriff's office has received assistance from several local and federal agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, ATF, U.S. Marshals, D.A. Investigators, Office of Community Supervision and Athens Clarke County Police Department.

