$50K reward offered in search for Oconee County gas station clerk's murderer

Officials have increased their reward for information to help them solve the deadly shooting of an Oconee County gas station clerk to $50,000 in the hopes that someone can help deputies find his killer.

Elijah Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on Friday, March 19. A masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood, and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m., investigators said.

Now with few leads and multiple months gone by in the investigation, officials are hoping a higher reward may give them clues to the county’s first homicide in two years.

Elijah Woods (Family photo)

Investigators have released video of the shooter, clad in all-black, as well as a car that they believe may have been involved. Through analysis, officials believe the suspect is between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6-feet tall with an athletic build. He was wearing yellow and black Battle Sport gloves.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, investigators have been working with the GBI, FBI, U.S. Marshals, and more to analyze surveillance videos and try to follow every lead possible.

"To date, 43 persons of interest have been investigated, 12 search warrants have been executed, and countless witness, tipster, and field interviews have been conducted," the department said.

Speaking to FOX 5 a month after the murder, Sheriff James Hale said this is the hardest case Oconee County has worked on in the last 20 years, but he remains hopeful.

An up-close look at a suspect wanted for the murder of an Oconee County gas station clerk on March 19, 2021. (FOX 5)

"It's going to take some time," said Hale. "These cases don't just unfold very rapidly sometimes and when they don't, it takes a little extra time to get the information that you need. So, we're still very optimistic that we're going to solve this case and we're going to bring this suspect to justice."

The $50,000 reward is being offered with contributions from the FBI, RaceTrac, the Oconee County BOC, and the Oconee Sheriff’s Reward Fund.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (706) 769-3945.

_____

