Oconee Co. sheriff seeks answers one month after gas station shooting

It has been one month since someone gunned down a clerk inside the RaceTrac gas station on Macon Highway and investigators still do not have a suspect in the case.

"We really just need that break. We really do," said Oconee County Sheriff James Hale.

According to the sheriff's office, the assailant shot and killed Elijah Wood, 23, the night of March 19th. The motive is unclear.

Elijah Woods (Family photo)

"Everything we've talked about or found out about Elijah, you know, is that he was a great person. That you know, he was just somebody that everybody liked to be around and we really want to find justice for Elijah," Sheriff Hale said.

Deputies and Wood's family members continue to canvass the community and pass out fliers advertising the $25,000 reward in the case. The reward is a combination of money from RaceTrac, the FBI, and the Sheriff's Reward Fund, which people continue to donate to each day.

"That's $25,000 cash money in the hands of somebody who can give us information that leads to an arrest in this case," said Sheriff Hale. "We really want to catch this person."

Investigators have released video of the shooter, clad in all-black, as well as a car that they believe may have been involved. Sheriff Hale said they are waiting for FBI analysts to finish their review of the video to determine the height, weight, and any other distinguishing characteristics about the suspect.

While Hale said this is the hardest case Oconee County has worked on in the last 20 years, he remains hopeful.

"It's going to take some time," said Sheriff Hale. "These cases don't just unfold very rapidly sometimes and when they don't, it takes a little extra time to get the information that you need. So, we're still very optimistic that we're going to solve this case and we're going to bring this suspect to justice."

Anyone with information about this case should call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (706) 769-3945.

