Dunwoody student advances to finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee

The Brief Sarv Dharavane, an 11-year-old from Austin Elementary in Dunwoody, has advanced to the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He successfully completed the semifinal round, earning a spot among the top nine spellers in the country. The final round will take place Thursday night at 8 p.m., with Dharavane representing Georgia on the national stage.



A DeKalb County student is making Georgia proud as he advances to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

What we know:

Eleven-year-old Sarv Dharavane, a student at Austin Elementary in Dunwoody, secured his spot in the finals after a strong performance in the semifinals. A video of the moment shows visible relief and joy on his face as he learns he’s moving forward in the prestigious competition.

Dharavane will compete against eight other top spellers in the final round, which begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. If he wins, he could bring the national title back to Georgia.