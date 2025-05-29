Dunwoody student advances to finals of Scripps National Spelling Bee
ATLANTA - A DeKalb County student is making Georgia proud as he advances to the final round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
What we know:
Eleven-year-old Sarv Dharavane, a student at Austin Elementary in Dunwoody, secured his spot in the finals after a strong performance in the semifinals. A video of the moment shows visible relief and joy on his face as he learns he’s moving forward in the prestigious competition.
Dharavane will compete against eight other top spellers in the final round, which begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. If he wins, he could bring the national title back to Georgia.