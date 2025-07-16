MLB All-Star Game 2025: Braves, National League win at Truist Park after tiebreaker

The Brief The MLB All-Star Game returned to Atlanta in 2025, marking the city's third time hosting the event, with previous games held in 1972 and 2000. The game featured a dramatic swing-off, with Kyle Schwarber leading the National League to a 4-3 victory over the American League, earning MVP honors for his flawless performance. The event was a citywide celebration, with fans enjoying activities in The Battery and expressing excitement over the return of former Braves players Freddie Freeman and Max Fried.



The MLB All-Star Game made its long-awaited return to Atlanta on Tuesday night, with tens of thousands of fans packing Truist Park and The Battery in a celebration that was equal parts baseball, nostalgia, and community.

This is the third time Atlanta has hosted the Midsummer Classic, and the first at Truist Park. The city previously welcomed the event in 1972 and 2000—both times featuring home runs by Braves legends Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones, respectively.

What they're saying:

The 2021 All-Star Game was originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta but was relocated by Major League Baseball over controversy surrounding changes to Georgia’s voting laws.

For many in attendance on Tuesday, the 2025 event represented more than just a game.

"All-Star Game Atlanta 2025. Best time of my life. Just—go Braves," said one fan beaming with excitement. "This is absolutely electric."

"This is 10 times better than any other All-Star Game I’ve ever been to," another fan added. "This is my bucket list. I’ll be 62 in two weeks and I’ve been wanting to do this my whole life."

The excitement extended beyond the ballpark. Fans in The Battery enjoyed games, music, and activities while watching the action on big screens. The festive atmosphere turned the surrounding area into a citywide celebration.

"I love baseball. I love the Braves, and it’s been amazing for the Atlanta Braves, baby," said another fan, holding a slice of pizza while waving to cameras.

The crowd was especially sentimental about seeing former Braves Freddie Freeman and Max Fried return to Atlanta. Both now play for other teams but received warm receptions from fans who once cheered them on as hometown heroes.

Several fans noted how the overall All-Star Week fan experience made for meaningful memories.

"It’s my first All-Star Game," one attendee said. "It’s a surreal opportunity to be here today. One thing we can always guarantee anybody that comes here is a good time in the A."

The game itself saw the National League leading 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from the Mets’ Pete Alonso. The American League has won 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, but Tuesday’s early scoring shift signaled a possible change.

Braves representing Atlanta in All-Star game

Local perspective:

Atlanta was also represented on the field by several Braves players. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. started for the National League, while first baseman Matt Olson was selected as a reserve. Pitcher Chris Sale was named to the roster but did not play due to injury.

Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, an eight-time All-Star and former Braves ace, expressed appreciation that players were once again wearing their team uniforms for the game.

"We’re going back to the jerseys of the team that you wear," Smoltz said. "Thank you. It’s about time."

With a blend of high-level competition, fanfare, and history, Atlanta’s 2025 All-Star Game proved to be more than just a sporting event—it was a moment that united Braves Country and baseball fans from across the nation.

Who won the MLB All-Star Game?

What we know:

Kyle Schwarber delivered a flawless performance in the first-ever MLB All-Star Game swing-off, going 3 for 3 to lift the National League to a 4-3 win over the American League after the teams played to a 6-6 tie Tuesday night at Truist Park.

The game, tied after nine innings, was decided under a 2022 rule change introducing a home run swing-off — baseball’s answer to soccer’s penalty shootout — to avoid depleting pitching staffs. Each league selected three batters to take three swings off coaches.

Schwarber, who had gone 0 for 2 with a walk during regulation play, blasted all three of his swings out of the park, including a dramatic final shot into the Chop House seats in right field while going down to one knee. The performance earned him All-Star Game MVP honors.

Ronald Acuna #13 and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves embrace during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Expand

The AL had seized the lead early in the swing-off, with Brent Rooker homering on his final two swings and Kyle Stowers — filling in for Eugenio Suárez — adding another. Randy Arozarena followed with a blast that pushed the AL lead to 3-1.

But the tide turned after Schwarber’s perfect round. Jonathan Aranda came up empty for the AL, hitting the right-field wall on his second attempt but failing to clear it on any swing. That made the final NL batter, two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso, unnecessary.

The victory marks just the second win for the NL in the last 12 All-Star Games. Despite the loss, the American League still leads the all-time series 48-45, with two ties.