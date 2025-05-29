Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 30-June 1, 2025

Published  May 29, 2025 12:22pm EDT
Things To Do
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From live music and theater to art festivals, food events, and family-friendly outings, there’s something for everyone happening across the city and beyond. Here’s your guide to the best things to do from May 30 through June 1 — and a few upcoming highlights to keep on your radar.

MUSIC

An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra
When: May 30
Where: Tabernacle, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band from Chicago, known for recreating entire setlists from the iconic group.
Tickets: $40

Larkin Poe
When: May 30
Where: The Eastern, Atlanta
What: Led by the Lovell sisters from Marietta, Larkin Poe delivers gritty Southern rock and roots-infused blues.
Tickets: From $32.50

The Renaissance Orchestra
When: May 30
Where: Center Stage, West Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: A fusion of classical music and hip hop culture, blending R&B, violin, original compositions, and modern remixes.
Tickets: From $53

Belly Gang Kushington
When: May 30
Where: Center Stage, West Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington brings his "Streets Is Yours Live" showcase to his hometown.
Tickets: From $62

Ariana Grande Night
When: May 30
Where: Heaven at The Masquerade, downtown Atlanta
What: Club 90s presents a themed dance party celebrating the hits of Ariana Grande.
Tickets: From $23.25

On The Border – Eagles Tribute
When: May 29 & 30
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Main Street, Woodstock
What: The ultimate Eagles tribute band from Charlotte, NC performs classic rock favorites live.
Tickets: From $32

Todd Tilghman, Mark Ware & Special Guests
When: May 30
Where: Jason T. Harper Event Center, McDonough
What: Free concert featuring The Voice winner Todd Tilghman and country artist Mark Ware, raising awareness for veteran housing.
Tickets: Free (VIP options available)

The Prince Experience
When: May 31
Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta
What: Gabriel Sanchez channels Prince in this tribute performance that's been running since 2002.
Tickets: From $30

Runaway Gin
When: May 31
Where: Terminal West, West Marietta Street, Atlanta
What: A Phish tribute band known for improvisational energy and faithful recreations.
Tickets: From $28.50

Key Glock
When: May 31
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
What: The Memphis rapper brings his GLOCKAVELI Tour to Atlanta, presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation.
Tickets: From $48

Broadway Sideways
When: May 31
Where: Out Front Theatre Company, Brady Avenue, Atlanta
What: Voices of Note celebrates LGBTQ+ pride with Broadway classics presented with a twist.
Tickets: From $20

Jazz, Blues & BBQ
When: May 31
Where: Suwanee Town Center, downtown Suwanee
What: A family-friendly evening of live jazz, blues, and barbecue with performances by Edwin Williams Experience and Jazz Matters.
Tickets: Free

Yes MA'AM Family Band
When: May 31
Where: The Reed House, Atlanta Road, Smyrna
What: Enjoy an outdoor Blanket Concert Series performance by the energetic and soulful Yes MA’AM Family Band.
Tickets: Free

Turnover – 10 Years of Peripheral Vision
When: May 31
Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: Turnover performs their album Peripheral Vision in its entirety to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Tickets: From $64

The Band Waleska
When: May 31
Where: Sixes Tavern, Henderson Drive, Cartersville
What: A versatile band covering Southern rock, country, and more in an intimate tavern setting.
Tickets: $10 general admission, $75 table

Funk Force Five
When: June 1
Where: Heritage Sandy Springs, Blue Stone Road, Atlanta
What: High-energy funk performance at the next Concerts by the Springs, with food trucks on site.
Tickets: Free

COMEDY

Brad Williams
When: May 30
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
What: Comedian Brad Williams brings his stand-up act to Atlanta. He made history as the first stand-up to headline a Cirque du Soleil show.
Tickets: From $46

ART

Signs of the Times: The Changing Face of Football
When: Until May 31
Where: College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta
What: A deep dive into the evolution of football communication, from hand signals to modern tech.
Tickets: From $27

THEATER

Atlanta Fringe Festival
When: May 28–June 8
Where: Multiple locations
What: Live theater, dance, puppetry, storytelling, and more from 60+ artist groups, including family-friendly shows.
Tickets: Varies

FAUST with The Nebulous Orchestra
When: May 30
Where: Eyedrum, Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta
What: Screening of the silent film Faust accompanied by live experimental music from The Nebulous Orchestra.
Tickets: $15

PRIDE & PREJUDICE
When: May 31 and June 1
Where: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Midtown Atlanta
What: A playful reimagining of Jane Austen’s novel, with a nod to tea party fashion and flair.
Tickets: From $20

FOOD/DRINK

Savor the Flavors of Fayetteville
When: May 31
Where: The Town of Trilith, Fayetteville
What: Local food, drink, crafts, live music, artists, and a fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 general admission, $20 for 5 tasting tickets

FESTIVALS

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival
When: May 31–June 1
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta
What: Art from local painters, photographers, and makers, plus live music, DJs, food, and family fun.
Tickets: Free

WigWag Fest
When: May 31
Where: Avondale Estates Art District
What: A day of music (including girlpuppy and Puddles Pity Party), art, food, and entertainment.
Tickets: Free

OTHER

Lantern Parade
When: May 30
Where: Town Green, Duluth
What: Create your own lantern and join the community for a glowing nighttime stroll.
Tickets: Free

Western Bingo
When: May 30
Where: Broken Anchor Winery, Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth
What: Cowboy-themed bingo night with prizes, wine, and country charm.
Tickets: Free

Glow Nights
When: May 30–Aug. 17
Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
What: A nighttime experience featuring glowing lights, entertainment, and themed food and drinks.
Tickets: From $44.49

The all-new immersive experience ''Glow Nights'' officially launches at Georgia Aquarium tonight and runs through Aug. 17, bringing the otherworldly phenomenon of ocean bioluminescence to the popular downtown attraction.

Sunset Canoe Date Nights
When: May 30
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
What: Pack a picnic and enjoy a guided 2.5-hour canoe trip. Ages 21+.
Tickets: From $40

Sunset Hike on Iron Hill
When: May 31
Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville
What: Join a ranger for a scenic hike on Iron Hill Trail during sunset.
Tickets: Free

Silent Reading Sundays
When: June 1
Where: Two Best Friends Cafe & Books, Whitehall Street SW, Atlanta
What: Unwind with a book in a quiet, cozy corner of the café. BYOBook.
Tickets: Free

COMING UP

Movie Night in Winder
When: June 6
Where: Jackson Plaza, Winder
What: Free screening of Wicked, potion-making, and fun family activities.
Tickets: Free

Virginia-Highland Summerfest
When: June 6–8
Where: Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Atlanta
What: A 40th anniversary celebration with a 5K, art, food, music, and more.
Tickets: Free

Zoo Atlanta Neighborhood Block Party
When: June 8
Where: Zoo Atlanta
What: Stay late for games, DJs, bubbles, and interactive fun for the whole family.
Tickets: From $14.95

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com. 

