Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 30-June 1, 2025

Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From live music and theater to art festivals, food events, and family-friendly outings, there’s something for everyone happening across the city and beyond. Here’s your guide to the best things to do from May 30 through June 1 — and a few upcoming highlights to keep on your radar.

MUSIC

An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra

When: May 30

Where: Tabernacle, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band from Chicago, known for recreating entire setlists from the iconic group.

Tickets: $40

Larkin Poe

When: May 30

Where: The Eastern, Atlanta

What: Led by the Lovell sisters from Marietta, Larkin Poe delivers gritty Southern rock and roots-infused blues.

Tickets: From $32.50

The Renaissance Orchestra

When: May 30

Where: Center Stage, West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: A fusion of classical music and hip hop culture, blending R&B, violin, original compositions, and modern remixes.

Tickets: From $53

Belly Gang Kushington

When: May 30

Where: Center Stage, West Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington brings his "Streets Is Yours Live" showcase to his hometown.

Tickets: From $62

Ariana Grande Night

When: May 30

Where: Heaven at The Masquerade, downtown Atlanta

What: Club 90s presents a themed dance party celebrating the hits of Ariana Grande.

Tickets: From $23.25

On The Border – Eagles Tribute

When: May 29 & 30

Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Main Street, Woodstock

What: The ultimate Eagles tribute band from Charlotte, NC performs classic rock favorites live.

Tickets: From $32

Todd Tilghman, Mark Ware & Special Guests

When: May 30

Where: Jason T. Harper Event Center, McDonough

What: Free concert featuring The Voice winner Todd Tilghman and country artist Mark Ware, raising awareness for veteran housing.

Tickets: Free (VIP options available)

The Prince Experience

When: May 31

Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta

What: Gabriel Sanchez channels Prince in this tribute performance that's been running since 2002.

Tickets: From $30

Runaway Gin

When: May 31

Where: Terminal West, West Marietta Street, Atlanta

What: A Phish tribute band known for improvisational energy and faithful recreations.

Tickets: From $28.50

Key Glock

When: May 31

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta

What: The Memphis rapper brings his GLOCKAVELI Tour to Atlanta, presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation.

Tickets: From $48

Broadway Sideways

When: May 31

Where: Out Front Theatre Company, Brady Avenue, Atlanta

What: Voices of Note celebrates LGBTQ+ pride with Broadway classics presented with a twist.

Tickets: From $20

Jazz, Blues & BBQ

When: May 31

Where: Suwanee Town Center, downtown Suwanee

What: A family-friendly evening of live jazz, blues, and barbecue with performances by Edwin Williams Experience and Jazz Matters.

Tickets: Free

Yes MA'AM Family Band

When: May 31

Where: The Reed House, Atlanta Road, Smyrna

What: Enjoy an outdoor Blanket Concert Series performance by the energetic and soulful Yes MA’AM Family Band.

Tickets: Free

Turnover – 10 Years of Peripheral Vision

When: May 31

Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Turnover performs their album Peripheral Vision in its entirety to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Tickets: From $64

The Band Waleska

When: May 31

Where: Sixes Tavern, Henderson Drive, Cartersville

What: A versatile band covering Southern rock, country, and more in an intimate tavern setting.

Tickets: $10 general admission, $75 table

Funk Force Five

When: June 1

Where: Heritage Sandy Springs, Blue Stone Road, Atlanta

What: High-energy funk performance at the next Concerts by the Springs, with food trucks on site.

Tickets: Free

COMEDY

Brad Williams

When: May 30

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

What: Comedian Brad Williams brings his stand-up act to Atlanta. He made history as the first stand-up to headline a Cirque du Soleil show.

Tickets: From $46

ART

Signs of the Times: The Changing Face of Football

When: Until May 31

Where: College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta

What: A deep dive into the evolution of football communication, from hand signals to modern tech.

Tickets: From $27

THEATER

Atlanta Fringe Festival

When: May 28–June 8

Where: Multiple locations

What: Live theater, dance, puppetry, storytelling, and more from 60+ artist groups, including family-friendly shows.

Tickets: Varies

FAUST with The Nebulous Orchestra

When: May 30

Where: Eyedrum, Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta

What: Screening of the silent film Faust accompanied by live experimental music from The Nebulous Orchestra.

Tickets: $15

PRIDE & PREJUDICE

When: May 31 and June 1

Where: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Midtown Atlanta

What: A playful reimagining of Jane Austen’s novel, with a nod to tea party fashion and flair.

Tickets: From $20

FOOD/DRINK

Savor the Flavors of Fayetteville

When: May 31

Where: The Town of Trilith, Fayetteville

What: Local food, drink, crafts, live music, artists, and a fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $10 general admission, $20 for 5 tasting tickets

FESTIVALS

Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival

When: May 31–June 1

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta

What: Art from local painters, photographers, and makers, plus live music, DJs, food, and family fun.

Tickets: Free

WigWag Fest

When: May 31

Where: Avondale Estates Art District

What: A day of music (including girlpuppy and Puddles Pity Party), art, food, and entertainment.

Tickets: Free

OTHER

Lantern Parade

When: May 30

Where: Town Green, Duluth

What: Create your own lantern and join the community for a glowing nighttime stroll.

Tickets: Free

Western Bingo

When: May 30

Where: Broken Anchor Winery, Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth

What: Cowboy-themed bingo night with prizes, wine, and country charm.

Tickets: Free

Glow Nights

When: May 30–Aug. 17

Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta

What: A nighttime experience featuring glowing lights, entertainment, and themed food and drinks.

Tickets: From $44.49

Sunset Canoe Date Nights

When: May 30

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center

What: Pack a picnic and enjoy a guided 2.5-hour canoe trip. Ages 21+.

Tickets: From $40

Sunset Hike on Iron Hill

When: May 31

Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville

What: Join a ranger for a scenic hike on Iron Hill Trail during sunset.

Tickets: Free

Silent Reading Sundays

When: June 1

Where: Two Best Friends Cafe & Books, Whitehall Street SW, Atlanta

What: Unwind with a book in a quiet, cozy corner of the café. BYOBook.

Tickets: Free

COMING UP

Movie Night in Winder

When: June 6

Where: Jackson Plaza, Winder

What: Free screening of Wicked, potion-making, and fun family activities.

Tickets: Free

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

When: June 6–8

Where: Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Atlanta

What: A 40th anniversary celebration with a 5K, art, food, music, and more.

Tickets: Free

Zoo Atlanta Neighborhood Block Party

When: June 8

Where: Zoo Atlanta

What: Stay late for games, DJs, bubbles, and interactive fun for the whole family.

Tickets: From $14.95

