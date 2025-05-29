Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | May 30-June 1, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? From live music and theater to art festivals, food events, and family-friendly outings, there’s something for everyone happening across the city and beyond. Here’s your guide to the best things to do from May 30 through June 1 — and a few upcoming highlights to keep on your radar.
MUSIC
An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra
When: May 30
Where: Tabernacle, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band from Chicago, known for recreating entire setlists from the iconic group.
Tickets: $40
Larkin Poe
When: May 30
Where: The Eastern, Atlanta
What: Led by the Lovell sisters from Marietta, Larkin Poe delivers gritty Southern rock and roots-infused blues.
Tickets: From $32.50
The Renaissance Orchestra
When: May 30
Where: Center Stage, West Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: A fusion of classical music and hip hop culture, blending R&B, violin, original compositions, and modern remixes.
Tickets: From $53
Belly Gang Kushington
When: May 30
Where: Center Stage, West Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington brings his "Streets Is Yours Live" showcase to his hometown.
Tickets: From $62
Ariana Grande Night
When: May 30
Where: Heaven at The Masquerade, downtown Atlanta
What: Club 90s presents a themed dance party celebrating the hits of Ariana Grande.
Tickets: From $23.25
On The Border – Eagles Tribute
When: May 29 & 30
Where: MadLife Stage & Studios, Main Street, Woodstock
What: The ultimate Eagles tribute band from Charlotte, NC performs classic rock favorites live.
Tickets: From $32
Todd Tilghman, Mark Ware & Special Guests
When: May 30
Where: Jason T. Harper Event Center, McDonough
What: Free concert featuring The Voice winner Todd Tilghman and country artist Mark Ware, raising awareness for veteran housing.
Tickets: Free (VIP options available)
The Prince Experience
When: May 31
Where: City Winery Atlanta, Ponce City Market, Atlanta
What: Gabriel Sanchez channels Prince in this tribute performance that's been running since 2002.
Tickets: From $30
Runaway Gin
When: May 31
Where: Terminal West, West Marietta Street, Atlanta
What: A Phish tribute band known for improvisational energy and faithful recreations.
Tickets: From $28.50
Key Glock
When: May 31
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta
What: The Memphis rapper brings his GLOCKAVELI Tour to Atlanta, presented by SiriusXM’s Hip-Hop Nation.
Tickets: From $48
Broadway Sideways
When: May 31
Where: Out Front Theatre Company, Brady Avenue, Atlanta
What: Voices of Note celebrates LGBTQ+ pride with Broadway classics presented with a twist.
Tickets: From $20
Jazz, Blues & BBQ
When: May 31
Where: Suwanee Town Center, downtown Suwanee
What: A family-friendly evening of live jazz, blues, and barbecue with performances by Edwin Williams Experience and Jazz Matters.
Tickets: Free
Yes MA'AM Family Band
When: May 31
Where: The Reed House, Atlanta Road, Smyrna
What: Enjoy an outdoor Blanket Concert Series performance by the energetic and soulful Yes MA’AM Family Band.
Tickets: Free
Turnover – 10 Years of Peripheral Vision
When: May 31
Where: Tabernacle Atlanta, Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: Turnover performs their album Peripheral Vision in its entirety to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
Tickets: From $64
The Band Waleska
When: May 31
Where: Sixes Tavern, Henderson Drive, Cartersville
What: A versatile band covering Southern rock, country, and more in an intimate tavern setting.
Tickets: $10 general admission, $75 table
Funk Force Five
When: June 1
Where: Heritage Sandy Springs, Blue Stone Road, Atlanta
What: High-energy funk performance at the next Concerts by the Springs, with food trucks on site.
Tickets: Free
COMEDY
Brad Williams
When: May 30
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
What: Comedian Brad Williams brings his stand-up act to Atlanta. He made history as the first stand-up to headline a Cirque du Soleil show.
Tickets: From $46
ART
Signs of the Times: The Changing Face of Football
When: Until May 31
Where: College Football Hall of Fame, downtown Atlanta
What: A deep dive into the evolution of football communication, from hand signals to modern tech.
Tickets: From $27
THEATER
Atlanta Fringe Festival
When: May 28–June 8
Where: Multiple locations
What: Live theater, dance, puppetry, storytelling, and more from 60+ artist groups, including family-friendly shows.
Tickets: Varies
FAUST with The Nebulous Orchestra
When: May 30
Where: Eyedrum, Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta
What: Screening of the silent film Faust accompanied by live experimental music from The Nebulous Orchestra.
Tickets: $15
PRIDE & PREJUDICE
When: May 31 and June 1
Where: The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Midtown Atlanta
What: A playful reimagining of Jane Austen’s novel, with a nod to tea party fashion and flair.
Tickets: From $20
FOOD/DRINK
Savor the Flavors of Fayetteville
When: May 31
Where: The Town of Trilith, Fayetteville
What: Local food, drink, crafts, live music, artists, and a fireworks finale at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets: $10 general admission, $20 for 5 tasting tickets
FESTIVALS
Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival
When: May 31–June 1
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta
What: Art from local painters, photographers, and makers, plus live music, DJs, food, and family fun.
Tickets: Free
WigWag Fest
When: May 31
Where: Avondale Estates Art District
What: A day of music (including girlpuppy and Puddles Pity Party), art, food, and entertainment.
Tickets: Free
OTHER
Lantern Parade
When: May 30
Where: Town Green, Duluth
What: Create your own lantern and join the community for a glowing nighttime stroll.
Tickets: Free
Western Bingo
When: May 30
Where: Broken Anchor Winery, Cobb Parkway NW, Acworth
What: Cowboy-themed bingo night with prizes, wine, and country charm.
Tickets: Free
Glow Nights
When: May 30–Aug. 17
Where: Georgia Aquarium, downtown Atlanta
What: A nighttime experience featuring glowing lights, entertainment, and themed food and drinks.
Tickets: From $44.49
Sunset Canoe Date Nights
When: May 30
Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center
What: Pack a picnic and enjoy a guided 2.5-hour canoe trip. Ages 21+.
Tickets: From $40
Sunset Hike on Iron Hill
When: May 31
Where: Red Top Mountain State Park, Cartersville
What: Join a ranger for a scenic hike on Iron Hill Trail during sunset.
Tickets: Free
Silent Reading Sundays
When: June 1
Where: Two Best Friends Cafe & Books, Whitehall Street SW, Atlanta
What: Unwind with a book in a quiet, cozy corner of the café. BYOBook.
Tickets: Free
COMING UP
Movie Night in Winder
When: June 6
Where: Jackson Plaza, Winder
What: Free screening of Wicked, potion-making, and fun family activities.
Tickets: Free
Virginia-Highland Summerfest
When: June 6–8
Where: Virginia-Highland neighborhood, Atlanta
What: A 40th anniversary celebration with a 5K, art, food, music, and more.
Tickets: Free
Zoo Atlanta Neighborhood Block Party
When: June 8
Where: Zoo Atlanta
What: Stay late for games, DJs, bubbles, and interactive fun for the whole family.
Tickets: From $14.95
If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.