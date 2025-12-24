67-year-old woman killed in Christmas Eve shooting in East Lake neighborhood

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting that left a 67-year-old woman dead near 2552 Tilson Drive SE in southeast Atlanta on December 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 67-year-old woman was fatally shot at a southeast Atlanta address on Christmas Eve. Police responded around 1:50 p.m. to reports of a shooting at 2552 Tilson Drive SE. Atlanta police homicide investigators are working to determine what led to the deadly shooting.



Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Atlanta that left a 67-year-old woman dead on Christmas Eve.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:50 p.m. Dec. 24 to a report of a person shot at 2552 Tilson Drive SE, according to the Atlanta Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, where police said she later died from her injuries.

Investigators with the department’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or said whether next of kin has been notified.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the victim was targeted.

It remains unclear where the shooting occurred in relation to nearby homes or whether any witnesses have come forward.

Investigators have not announced any suspects or arrests, nor have they said if a weapon has been recovered.

Police have not provided a description of the shooter or said whether surveillance video is being reviewed.