Atlanta Fringe Festival returns bigger, weirder and wilder for 2025

The Brief Atlanta Fringe Festival returns May 28–June 8 with 361 performances across 10 venues, plus street acts and free family events. This year’s lineup features everything from wordless wonderlands to hip-hop musicals, plus a puppet-packed retelling of The Fifth Element . Tickets are $18, with artists keeping 100% of sales, and multi-show passes offering deals for serious Fringe fans.



Atlanta’s quirkiest, most unpredictable celebration of the arts is back — and this year, it’s cranking the volume all the way up. The Atlanta Fringe Festival is returning for its 13th year, stretching across two full weeks of anything-goes performances, street spectacles, and even a little something for your headphones.

From May 28 to June 8, the festival will pack in 361 performances across 10 different venues, including spots like Metropolitan Studios, 7 Stages, and Dynamic El Dorado. Known for its artist-first attitude and anything-but-ordinary vibe, Atlanta Fringe serves up a fearless mix of theater, dance, comedy, magic, puppetry, storytelling — basically, if it’s creative and boundary-pushing, it’s here.

Unlike many festivals that carefully curate their lineups, Atlanta Fringe lets the fates decide. Artists are chosen by un-juried lottery, welcoming everyone from Georgia-based performers to bold voices from across the country. This year’s lineup features 31 local acts and 33 touring groups, and trust us, it’s wildly eclectic.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the can't-miss shows lighting up the stages:

Maggie’s Convent : A woman fights societal norms to publish under her own name.

Strip Teas : Clowning, strip tease, and a tea party — all stirred together.

Down the Rabbit Hole : A wordless reimagining of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland .

Godzilla's Not a Dinosaur : A deep dive into a cinematic icon and the wild complexity of being human.

Camp Fire Stories : Growing up weird and finding home again.

My Name is Not Bin Laden : Exploring racial identity in post-9/11 America.

Shedding Skin : A dance journey of personal transformation.

Dreality : One hour of magic bending the line between dreams and reality.

E-Race-D : A friendly gathering that spirals into the unexpected.

Secret Time Travel Meeting : Stand-up meets quantum physics.

Red Woman Tour : Stand-up and storytelling courtesy of Ciny-Ann.

Based on a Drew Story : Heartbreaking and raw reflections on queer love.

Edgewood Avenue : Puppet-powered improvised variety.

How the Grinch Reversed Racism : A sardonic take on race and representation.

40.4.40 (The Hip-Hop Musical for Dreamers): A musical trip through hopes and beats.

But wait, there’s more:

Fringe isn’t just about the stage. It spills out into the streets and headphones too. Atlanta Kids Fringe brings free crafts, games, and family-friendly performances to East Atlanta Kids Club on May 31, June 1, and June 7–8. Meanwhile, Atlanta Street Fringe will turn Little Five Points and East Atlanta Village into a spontaneous performance playground, with live buskers and street acts popping up May 31 and June 1, and again June 7–8.

Prefer your Fringe experience in pajamas? No problem. Atlanta Fringe Audio delivers a 21-show podcast lineup straight to your ears, featuring everything from laugh-out-loud comedy to eerie sci-fi.

And don’t miss the epic annual benefit show on June 2: Five/5ths of The Fifth Element — a wild retelling of the ‘90s cult classic packed with puppetry, burlesque, and clowning chaos.

Need more reasons to check out Atlanta Fringe? Here’s five:

Anything Goes, Seriously : Where else can you see puppets, hip-hop musicals, clown strip teases, and mind-bending magic all in the same weekend? Fringe keeps it weird — and we love it.

A Stage (or Sidewalk) for Everyone : From theaters to unexpected street corners, artists are ready to surprise you around every corner.

Feel-Good Support : Every ticket you buy goes directly to the artists. You get an amazing show and a chance to back local and touring creatives.

Free Fun for the Whole Fam : Buskers, podcasts, kid-friendly performances — there’s loads to do without spending a dime.

Vibes for Days: Fringe transforms East Atlanta into a buzzing hub of creativity and connection. It’s the kind of artsy energy that’ll make you fall in love with the city all over again.

Individual tickets are a steal at $18 each, or grab a multi-show pass — six shows for the price of five or ten for the price of eight. And remember, every dollar from ticket sales goes straight into the pockets of the artists making the magic happen.

With an expanded schedule, a wildly imaginative lineup, and surprises around every corner, the 2025 Atlanta Fringe Festival promises two unforgettable weeks of creativity, connection, and just the right amount of chaos.

For the full schedule and ticket info, visit the Atlanta Fringe Festival website.