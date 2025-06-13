Community mourns beloved sixth-grader killed in crossfire

The Brief Ja-Nylen Greggs, a 12-year-old student, was an innocent bystander killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta. The community, including Greggs' family and teachers, mourns his loss, describing him as a joyful and kind-hearted child. In response to the shooting, Atlanta Police increased patrols and surveillance in the neighborhood, urging anyone with information to come forward.



A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, leaving a community in mourning and police searching for his killer.

What we know:

Atlanta Police identified the victim as Ja-Nylen Greggs, a sixth-grade student at Jean Childs Young Middle School. Authorities said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when gunfire erupted between two groups at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Cushman Circle around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, one group opened fire from a blue car while driving away from the complex. Greggs was struck by the gunfire and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

"He was a child, a child who did nothing to nobody," said Greggs' uncle, Mario McCrary. "A child who bothered nobody."

McCrary described his nephew as a "lovable, joyful kid" who always wanted a hug. Greggs’ death comes just weeks after McCrary himself was shot at the same apartment complex, he said.

Tiara Ham, one of Greggs' teachers, said the loss is deeply felt among students and staff.

"This was somebody that hugged everybody walking down the hallway every day," Ham said. "He was so sweet, so caring, and we are really going to miss him."

Ham added that Greggs was well-liked and known for his kind spirit. "A lot of students knew him," she said. "He was popular at school because he was such a nice kid. Everybody gravitated towards him because of his spirit, so I’m sure a lot of the students will be hurt."

Residents expressed frustration over the ongoing violence in the area.

"It’s got to stop," said neighbor Casey Dantzler. "When is it going to stop?"

Local perspective:

In response to the shooting, the Atlanta Police Department increased patrols in the neighborhood on Friday. Officers set up a mobile surveillance trailer for 24/7 video monitoring, and marked police vehicles were stationed at the complex as the investigation continues.

"He didn’t deserve this," McCrary said. "He didn’t deserve any of this."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Atlanta police.