Atlanta shooting under investigation: Victim found dead along Cushman Circle

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta after officers discovered a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Thursday.

What we know:

According to officials, officers responded to a call at 3200 Cushman Circle SW, where they found a male victim who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s name or any information about possible suspects.

