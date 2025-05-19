28-year-old man shot in head in southwest Atlanta

The Brief A 28-year-old man was shot in the head at a residence in southwest Atlanta and was found alert, conscious, and breathing. The victim was transported to a hospital, but his condition has not been publicly disclosed. The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of the shooting, with information subject to change.



A 28-year-old man was hospitalized on Monday night after being shot in the head at a residence in southwest Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Cushman Circle SW around 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found the victim alert, conscious, and breathing despite suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

His condition has not been publicly disclosed.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities said the investigation remains active.

Police noted that the information released is preliminary and may change as the investigation develops.