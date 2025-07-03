Hartwell man dies after falling out of back of truck in Hart County

The Brief Matthew Hill, 59, of Hartwell died after falling from a pickup truck on June 30 Wind reportedly pulled a hunting blind from the truck, causing Hill to fall out Hill was airlifted for treatment but died from his injuries on July 1; investigation ongoing



A Hartwell man has died after falling from the back of a pickup truck in a tragic accident in Hart County.

What we know:

Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7200 block of Mount Olivet Road around 8:35 p.m. June 30, after receiving reports of an individual falling from a moving vehicle.

The victim, Matthew Hill, 59, was riding in the bed of the truck while holding a camouflage hunting blind when, according to witnesses, a gust of wind pulled the blind—and Hill—out of the vehicle.

Hill sustained critical injuries and was transported by LifeFlight for emergency medical care. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries on July 1.

What they're saying:

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation. Authorities extended their condolences, saying their "thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."