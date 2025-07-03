3K kids participate in 2025 Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior

The Brief More than 3,000 kids took part in this year’s Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, making it the largest turnout yet. The event featured a 1-mile run for ages 6–14 and a 50-meter dash for children 6 and under, offering family-friendly fun ahead of the Peachtree Road Race. Parents say the race is a cherished tradition, giving them a chance to share the Fourth of July spirit and healthy habits with the next generation.



The youngest athletes hit the streets of Buckhead on Thursday morning for the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, kicking off Independence Day festivities and building excitement ahead of the 55th annual Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

What we know:

This year marked the largest turnout yet for the youth event, with more than 3,000 children participating in the mile run and 50-meter dash. Kids ages 6 to 14 ran the mile, while children 6 and under took part in the shorter sprint—many cheered on by parents and siblings who have long made the Peachtree Road Race a Fourth of July tradition.

"It’s beautiful," said one parent. "I used to bring him before this little one here, and we’d go to the finish line stage and let them stand around and get on the mic a little bit. So now to see him participating in the activities is amazing."

The family-focused event offered more than just a warm-up for Friday’s main race—it served as a way for generations to celebrate fitness, fun, and tradition together.

What's next:

While roads reopened temporarily after Thursday’s race, much of the Peachtree corridor—from Lenox Square to Piedmont Park—will remain blocked off through the end of Friday’s race. Organizers recommend using MARTA for those trying to navigate the area.

