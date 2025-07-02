AJC Peachtree Road Race 2025: What you need to know

The 56th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race is set to bring more than 51,000 runners—and thousands more spectators—to the streets of Atlanta on Friday, July 4. The race, known as the world’s largest 10K, kicks off at 6:50 a.m. and stretches from Buckhead to Midtown, ending at Piedmont Park.

Course route and a renamed hill

This year’s 6.2-mile course begins at the intersection of Lenox Parkway and Peachtree Road in Buckhead and finishes on 10th Street at the entrance to Piedmont Park. As part of the Shepherd Center’s 50th anniversary celebration, the notoriously steep "Cardiac Hill" along the route will be temporarily renamed "Hope Hill."

Weather forecast: Hot and humid

Runners and spectators should prepare for sweltering conditions. Forecasts call for highs near 93 degrees and 60% humidity. Participants are urged to dress in light, breathable clothing and hydrate early and often. Water stations will be available about every mile along the route.

Virtual race option

For those participating remotely, the Atlanta Track Club is allowing runners to complete and submit their times between July 2 and July 5 at noon. Virtual participants will receive an email with submission instructions and can download a printable race bib.

Major road closures across the city

The event will bring widespread road closures beginning Wednesday, July 2, and continuing through the July 4 holiday. Among the most significant:

Peachtree Road from Lenox Parkway to Lenox Road is closed now through 10 a.m. July 4.

On July 4, from 4:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., numerous streets in Buckhead will shut down, including parts of Peachtree Road, Lenox Road, Roxboro Road, Oak Valley Road, and more.

Course closures from Piedmont Road to 10th Street will last from 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on race day.

Finish area closures on 10th Street and surrounding streets begin June 30 and last through July 4 at 5 p.m.

MARTA adjusts service for race day

MARTA will begin rail service at 4 a.m. Friday with expanded access to accommodate race crowds. Shuttle buses will operate between Lindbergh Center Station and Lenox Road from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., dropping off close to the starting line.

Gold Line trains are the best option for reaching Lenox Station and the starting corrals.

Midtown Station is the best choice post-race, located about a 15-minute walk from the finish area.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

New this year, MARTA will also offer race-day wristbands functioning like Breeze Cards for quicker access.

Ride sharing

There will be designated drop-off spots at:

East side: Lenox Road and Ga. 400 north

West side: East Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

North side: Peachtree Street and Narmore Drive

Other things to know about:

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix is happening July 2 and 3 in climate-controlled tents in Macy's parking lot at Lenox Square.

The 2025 Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, which is "sold out," will take place July 3.

The virtual Peachtree Road Race is taking place July 2 through 5.

Road race FAQs by Atlanta Track Club.

The finish line surprise: race T-shirt design

As tradition dictates, the official Peachtree Road Race T-shirt will remain under wraps until the first runner crosses the finish line. While the five finalist designs have already been selected, the winning shirt will be revealed in real time on race morning.

For full participant information, visit the Atlanta Track Club’s website.