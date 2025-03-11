Voting opens for 56th annual Peachtree Road Race official t-shirt

The Brief Peachtree Road Race registration opens April 1, with runners gearing up for the 56th annual event. Voting for the official finish line T-shirt is open on the AJC News app through April 10, with one vote allowed per day. The winning design earns a record $5,600, while two runner-ups will also receive cash prizes.



The 56th annual Peachtree Road Race is fast approaching, and registration opens on April 1. But before runners hit the pavement, they have an important decision to make—choosing the official finish line T-shirt design.

What we know:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has unveiled five finalist designs, and voting is now open on the AJC News app through April 10. Participants can vote once per day to help select the winning T-shirt, which will be worn by thousands of runners crossing the finish line.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Artist: Megan Kincaid Hometown: Greensboro, NC Occupation: Graphic Designer Title of Design: Retro Peachscape About the Design: My design pays tribute to the first Peachtree Road Race in 1970, blending inspiration from the era with a modern feel. I chose a retro-inspired color palette that reflects the tones of a peach, but also the colors of the sky. The goal was to create a simple yet bold design that would be instantly recognizable for such an iconic race. Courtesy of Atlanta Track Club

What they're saying:

"The Peachtree finisher’s shirt isn’t just a shirt – it’s a badge of honor that participants treasure," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree. "The design contest tradition continues with record participation, just as we saw record-breaking participation at last month’s Publix Atlanta Marathon Weekend. We’re gearing up for another sellout Peachtree, and we can’t wait to see what design runners will proudly wear across the finish line."

This year's t-shirt contest drew 378 submissions. This year, the contest features a record-breaking cash prize. The winning designer will receive $5,600, a nod to the 56th anniversary of the race. Additionally, the two runner-ups will also take home cash prizes.

What's next:

For the first time since 2019, the Peachtree will return to a lottery entry system. Atlanta Track Club members receive guaranteed entry at the lowest price and placement in start waves A-M. Non-members must enter the lottery for a chance to participate. All lottery entrants have an equal chance of selection but are not guaranteed entry. Entrants' credit cards will only be charged if selected. Lottery results will be announced in early May. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.