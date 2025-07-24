Barrow County School Board commits $2M to fully fund resource officers

The Brief The Barrow County Board of Education plans to cover 100% of the salaries and benefits for school resource officers after the county withdrew financial support, totaling approximately $2 million. The decision to expand the SRO program follows a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, prompting the district to ensure a law enforcement presence despite financial challenges. Community members strongly oppose the defunding of the SRO program, emphasizing its importance in saving lives and maintaining school safety.



With the school year just days away, the Barrow County Board of Education met this week to find a way to keep school resource officers in classrooms after county leaders announced they would no longer share the cost of the program.

Barrow County SRO funding

What we know:

Plans to expand the district’s SRO program have been in place since the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School less than a year ago, which claimed the lives of two teachers and two students and wounded nine others. But when the Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted earlier this month to withdraw financial support, school officials were left scrambling to cover the full cost.

Historically, the school district and the county split the cost of the officers. But a new senior school tax exemption approved by voters in November prompted county leaders to shift funds away from school-related expenses. A county spokesperson said the exemption ensures that tax dollars from senior citizens are directed solely toward county services. "We will have an SRO program, which will be led by our Sheriff Jud Ed Smith," said Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff.

At the meeting, school board members agreed to offer to pay 100 percent of the salaries and benefits for the district’s 24 school resource officers — a cost of approximately $2 million — if the county agrees to cover the indirect costs, including equipment and uniforms. "We call that coats to boots, full equipment and the extras," said Sheriff Jud Smith. "So that’s already paid for. That’s already been budgeted in there."

School officials acknowledged the $2 million commitment is more than they’ve spent in previous years.

Apalachee High community reacts

What they're saying:

Community members have pushed back strongly against the decision.

"It’s ridiculous to defund a program that’s been beneficial to saving lives," said Layla Renee Contreras, a local advocate with Change for Chee. "I don’t think safety should be up for discussion."

LeDuff said the district is committed to maintaining a visible law enforcement presence on school campuses regardless of the county’s decision.

"Our Sheriff Jud Smith has told us that he’s planning on having deputies at our schools with no interruption in service while we work this out," LeDuff said.

What's next:

The board will need to amend its budget to accommodate the change, but members say it's a necessary investment to protect students and staff.