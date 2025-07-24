Deadly shooting rocks southeast Atlanta townhome community

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police investigate a deadly shooting in Skylar at Hill Street townhome community located along Skylar Way SE in Atlanta on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A 33-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a unit at the Skylar at Hill Street community in southeast Atlanta. Police are investigating a person of interest but have not provided further details or identified the victim. The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.



A southeast Atlanta townhome community was filled with crime scene tape and police officers on Thursday afternoon following a deadly shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the Skylar at Hill Street community located along Skylar Way SE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside one of the units.

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

What we don't know:

Investigators said he was not alone at the time, but did not offer further explanation.

Police said they are looking into a person of interest, but would not elaborate.

The name of the man has not been released, and there is no word on a shooter or shooters.

The APD's Homicide Unit is investigating.