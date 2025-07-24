Expand / Collapse search
Deadly shooting rocks southeast Atlanta townhome community

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 24, 2025 6:11pm EDT
SE Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police investigate a deadly shooting in Skylar at Hill Street townhome community located along Skylar Way SE in Atlanta on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A 33-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a unit at the Skylar at Hill Street community in southeast Atlanta.
    • Police are investigating a person of interest but have not provided further details or identified the victim.
    • The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.

ATLANTA - A southeast Atlanta townhome community was filled with crime scene tape and police officers on Thursday afternoon following a deadly shooting. 

What we know:

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the Skylar at Hill Street community located along Skylar Way SE. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside one of the units. 

Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. 

What we don't know:

Investigators said he was not alone at the time, but did not offer further explanation. 

Police said they are looking into a person of interest, but would not elaborate. 

The name of the man has not been released, and there is no word on a shooter or shooters. 

The APD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. 

