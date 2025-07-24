Deadly shooting rocks southeast Atlanta townhome community
Police investigate a deadly shooting in Skylar at Hill Street townhome community located along Skylar Way SE in Atlanta on July 24, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A southeast Atlanta townhome community was filled with crime scene tape and police officers on Thursday afternoon following a deadly shooting.
What we know:
Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. to the Skylar at Hill Street community located along Skylar Way SE.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside one of the units.
Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.
What we don't know:
Investigators said he was not alone at the time, but did not offer further explanation.
Police said they are looking into a person of interest, but would not elaborate.
The name of the man has not been released, and there is no word on a shooter or shooters.
The APD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.