Atlanta touts major drop in crime: Homicides drop by near a third

The Brief Atlanta reports a significant decrease in crime, with overall crime down 9%, homicides down 32%, and car thefts down 39% compared to last year. The city credits its multi-layered approach, including community engagement, youth programs, and collaboration with various partners, for the reduction in crime. Despite improvements, reports of rape and robberies have increased, prompting the city to launch initiatives like the "No More" campaign to address sexual assault and increase patrols in robbery-prone areas.



For the third year in a row, crime is falling in Atlanta, with the city reporting a significant drop in homicides and overall violent crime. City officials credit a multi-layered approach that includes community engagement, youth programs, and stronger ties with neighborhoods.

According to new data, overall crime in Atlanta is down 9 percent compared to the same time last year. Homicides have dropped 32 percent year-to-date — nearly double the nationwide decrease of 17 percent in deadly crimes. Property crimes have fallen 12 percent, and car thefts have declined 39 percent.

What they're saying:

"Policing and non-policing activities have brought down violent crime in Atlanta," said Mayor Andre Dickens, calling public safety his administration’s top priority.

"This is a win for all Atlanta and everyone who resides in our 245 neighborhoods," said Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Mayor Dickens said the city’s progress is rooted in strong collaboration.

"We had to do it with the nonprofits, with the business, with clergy, with the school system, with all of our partners," he said.

Among the initiatives, the city has expanded after-school and summer programs and employed 6,000 teens this summer, averaging $17.50 per hour, according to the mayor.

"It is about making sure our young people have something to do," he said.

Dallise Elliott, an Atlanta resident, said the statistics reflect a positive shift.

"We want to live in a better place, and people are taking the initiative to do that," she said. "People are feeling more safe to live their lives and make a positive change in the community."

Still, not all numbers point to improvement. Reports of rape are up 19 percent, and robberies have increased 35 percent over the past year.

"When the mayor came into office, it was a full-court press on safety in our city," said Chief Schierbaum. "But there’s still a lot of work to do here."

What's next:

The city launched the "No More" campaign to raise awareness about rape and domestic violence. Police officials said patrols are being increased in robbery-prone areas, with a focus on targeting gangs and illegal firearms.