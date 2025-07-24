Deadly gas station shooting along Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta

article

The Brief A man was pronounced dead at the scene following a shooting at a gas station in southeast Atlanta. The suspected shooter, Tavaris Williams, returned to the scene and was taken into custody by police. Charges against Williams have not been announced, and the victim's name has not been released.



A man is dead and another in custody after a shooting on Thursday afternoon at a gas station in southeast Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at 1675 Memorial Drive SE, near the intersection with Maynard Terrace.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to reports of a person shot and arrived to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Police say the suspected shooter, identified as 36-year-old Tavaris Williams, returned to the scene shortly after the shooting.

Officers gave chase on foot and took Williams into custody without further incident.

What we don't know:

As of Thursday afternoon, charges against Williams had not been announced. Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.