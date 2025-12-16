School bus with students on board crashes in Gilmer County

The Brief School bus carrying five students crashes on White Path Road in Gilmer County Students and driver checked by medical personnel; road temporarily closed Cause of crash and school affiliation not yet released



A school bus crashed in Gilmer County on Tuesday morning, according to Gilmer County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The sheriff's office said there were 5 students and the driver on the bus at the time of the crash, which took place on White Path Road.

Medical personnel were called in to check the bus passengers and the road was shut down in the area until the scene could be cleared.

At this time, it is not known which school the bus belongs to or what caused the crash.

Information about the crash was posted on social media at 7:15 a.m.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

