Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged as exit from Congress nears

The Brief Marjorie Taylor Greene announces engagement amid resignation plans Lawmaker set to leave Congress on Jan. 5, 2026 Engagement follows public break with President Trump



Outgoing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged, just weeks after announcing she will resign from Congress. Greene confirmed the engagement to Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for the conservative media outlet Real America’s Voice.

What we know:

Glenn shared the news Monday on social media, posting a photo of the couple together at a restaurant with the caption, "She said ‘yes.’" Greene responded enthusiastically, sharing the post and writing, "Happily ever after!!!"

Greene has represented Georgia’s 14th Congressional District since 2021 and is currently serving her third term. Her final day in office is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026.

The congresswoman was previously married to Perry Greene, whom she met in college. The couple had three children before divorcing in December 2022. Greene began dating Glenn in 2023.

What they're saying:

Greene recently spoke with FOX 5’s Ariyl Onstott, explaining that her decision to step down from Congress followed what she described as escalating threats, deepening divisions within the Republican Party, and frustration tied to the handling of the Epstein files.

Her departure comes after a public rift with President Donald Trump, who criticized her on Truth Social and suggested he would support a primary challenger.

What we don't know:

No wedding date or location has been announced. It is also unclear what Greene’s professional plans will be once she leaves office, or whether she intends to remain involved in politics or media.

Details surrounding her transition out of Congress, including the timeline for selecting a successor, have not yet been released.

What's next:

Greene will continue serving in Congress until early January. In the meantime, attention is expected to focus on the race to fill her seat and on her next move after leaving Washington.

As for the engagement, the couple has not said when they plan to marry.