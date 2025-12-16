Expand / Collapse search

Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged as exit from Congress nears

By
Published  December 16, 2025 9:57am EST
Marjorie Taylor Greene
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Brian Glenn with Real America’s Voice (L) walks alongside girlfriend, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (R) down the U.S. Capitol steps after voting on May 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The House reconvened after the weekend to vote on the Aviato

Expand

The Brief

    • Marjorie Taylor Greene announces engagement amid resignation plans
    • Lawmaker set to leave Congress on Jan. 5, 2026
    • Engagement follows public break with President Trump

ATLANTA - Outgoing Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is engaged, just weeks after announcing she will resign from Congress. Greene confirmed the engagement to Brian Glenn, the chief White House correspondent for the conservative media outlet Real America’s Voice.

RELATED: Brian Glenn reveals engagement to Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'She said 'yes''

What we know:

Glenn shared the news Monday on social media, posting a photo of the couple together at a restaurant with the caption, "She said ‘yes.’" Greene responded enthusiastically, sharing the post and writing, "Happily ever after!!!"

Greene has represented Georgia’s 14th Congressional District since 2021 and is currently serving her third term. Her final day in office is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2026.

The congresswoman was previously married to Perry Greene, whom she met in college. The couple had three children before divorcing in December 2022. Greene began dating Glenn in 2023. 

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband settles harassment claim by Muslim women for $75K

What they're saying:

Greene recently spoke with FOX 5’s Ariyl Onstott, explaining that her decision to step down from Congress followed what she described as escalating threats, deepening divisions within the Republican Party, and frustration tied to the handling of the Epstein files. 

RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses threats, party tensions amid resignation

Her departure comes after a public rift with President Donald Trump, who criticized her on Truth Social and suggested he would support a primary challenger.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals why she's resigning

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals why she's resigning

Our Ariyl Onstott interviews Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after her decision to resign. The pair speak about Epstein file infighting, threats to Greene's family, and her disagreements with President Trump.

What we don't know:

No wedding date or location has been announced. It is also unclear what Greene’s professional plans will be once she leaves office, or whether she intends to remain involved in politics or media.

Details surrounding her transition out of Congress, including the timeline for selecting a successor, have not yet been released.

What's next:

Greene will continue serving in Congress until early January. In the meantime, attention is expected to focus on the race to fill her seat and on her next move after leaving Washington.

As for the engagement, the couple has not said when they plan to marry.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from FOX News (linked) and previous original reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

Marjorie Taylor GreenePoliticsNews