Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses threats, party tensions amid resignation

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says escalating threats and conflict within the GOP contributed to her decision to resign. Greene cites her support for releasing Epstein files as the breaking point with President Trump. She says she will not endorse a successor and hopes the Republican Party addresses its struggles with women voters.



Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene cited escalating threats, internal Republican conflict, and what she described as a breaking point surrounding the release of the Epstein files as reasons for her resignation, during an interview with FOX 5’s Ariyl Onstott.

Greene said her public statement and accompanying video "reflect exactly my reasons and why I made this very important decision."

She emphasized her years of loyalty to the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

"I've spent five or plus years fighting for the Republican Party, fighting for America First policies, defending President Trump… I've spent millions of dollars supporting the President and Republican candidates and the Republican Party."

The turning point

What they're saying:

Greene said her relationship with Trump fractured when he labeled her "a traitor" after she supported releasing information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

"I stood with the Epstein victims… women that were raped at 14 or 16… I don't think this should be a political issue. It's literally right versus wrong."

Threats and escalation

What they're saying:

Greene linked her resignation directly to security concerns following Trump’s comments. She said the backlash intensified rapidly.

"It was the death threats that came in on behalf of President Trump's hateful words… a pipe bomb threat on my home… and direct death threats on my own son that took it to a very serious level."

She urged viewers to view her decision in the broader context of rising political violence nationwide.

"I think people can understand that that's a bar that has been set too high that makes it worth it," she said.

Reflecting on her congressional work

What they're saying:

Despite leaving Congress, Greene highlighted what she considers her most meaningful accomplishments.

"It's really been working for the people in the district… submitting community needs through the appropriations process… road projects, water projects, community projects, trails, airports."

She described constituent services as "the most important work" of her tenure.

On her successor — and GOP struggles

What they're saying:

Greene said she will not endorse a candidate for her soon-to-be-vacant seat.

"I will not be endorsing anyone… I think it needs to be their choice alone without people like me pushing someone on them."

She also acknowledged friction within the Republican Party, particularly around the treatment of female lawmakers.

"Other female Republicans… have been outspoken… about how we feel that we have not been taken seriously."

She said that dynamic contributes to the GOP’s struggle with women voters — a problem she hopes the party will "figure out how to fix."

National political landscape

What they're saying:

Greene pointed to recent election outcomes — including a Democrat winning the Miami mayoral race for the first time in 30 years — as signs of broader political shifts.

"I've been very honest… that I feel that Republicans are going to lose the midterms… Republicans need to deliver what the campaign promises are that we made."

What's next for Greene

What they're saying:

Greene said she has made no firm plans for her post-Congress life:

"I have no decisions, but I'm sure… I look forward to a lot of time with family and friends and hopefully some great vacation time."