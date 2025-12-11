City of Atlanta outlines winter weather response plan

The Brief Atlanta DOT says it has 11 salt trucks, 9 brine trucks, and 5 staging sites ready for possible winter storms. Crews can brine roads up to 72 hours before a storm and switch to salting once snow or ice arrives. Officials urge drivers to stay off the roads during winter weather unless absolutely necessary.



The City of Atlanta is getting ready for the possibility of winter weather as the coldest part of the year approaches—though officials emphasize there is no winter weather currently in the forecast.

What we know:

The Atlanta Department of Transportation held a briefing Thursday to explain how the city prepares when winter storms do threaten the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Transportation Infrastructure Management Allen Smith said the city has 11 salt trucks, 9 brine trucks, and 5 staging locations positioned across Atlanta to ensure crews can respond quickly.

Smith said the city can apply brine up to 72 hours before a storm. The brine—a saltwater solution with 23.3% salinity—is used to coat pavement and help prevent the formation of ice.

Once snow or ice arrives, crews shift to salting operations, which Smith described as the DOT’s "bread and butter." Salt helps capture moisture as snow and ice melt, improving traction and road safety. Main roads are treated first, with secondary roads treated if the snow and ice don't melt rapidly after the storm.

Smith noted that the most challenging situations occur when multiple rounds of winter weather hit in a short period, similar to storms earlier this year.

What they're saying:

His biggest message for drivers:

"If you don’t have to be on the road, please don’t be on the roads. Our advice is: watch the forecast. Prepare for the worst," Smith said. "If you’re sliding around, we’re sliding around."