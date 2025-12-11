Elderly DeKalb County woman's home shot up overnight
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 78-year-old DeKalb County woman says she feared for her life early Thursday morning when gunfire erupted outside her home near Chapel Hill Middle School.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The woman said she immediately dropped to the floor as bullets tore through the area.
"Lord, please protect me. Keep me safe. I have so much to live for," she prayed while lying on the floor.
Miraculously, she was not hurt. But several parts of her house are not riddled with bullet holes.
A neighbor’s security video captured the shooting. Nearly a dozen gunshots can be heard before a group of about four people is seen running toward a parked car.
Watch the shooting happen
Police say the group left behind evidence, and detectives hope it will lead them to a suspect.
The homeowner said she has security cameras, but they did not work during the shooting — leading her to believe the group may have used a signal jammer.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police.
The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report by Eric Perry who spoke with police and the homeowner.