Elderly DeKalb County woman's home shot up overnight

By
Published  December 11, 2025 12:29pm EST
DeKalb County
Home of 80-year-old DeKalb woman 'shot up'

An 80-year-old grandmother said she dove for the floor in the wee-hours of Thursday morning when bullets started flying through her windows.

The Brief

    • A 78-year-old woman was unharmed after gunfire erupted outside her DeKalb County home.
    • Security video captured nearly a dozen shots and a group of four people fleeing.
    • Police found evidence at the scene; the homeowner believes a signal jammer disabled her cameras.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 78-year-old DeKalb County woman says she feared for her life early Thursday morning when gunfire erupted outside her home near Chapel Hill Middle School.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The woman said she immediately dropped to the floor as bullets tore through the area.

"Lord, please protect me. Keep me safe. I have so much to live for," she prayed while lying on the floor.

Miraculously, she was not hurt. But several parts of her house are not riddled with bullet holes.  

A neighbor’s security video captured the shooting. Nearly a dozen gunshots can be heard before a group of about four people is seen running toward a parked car.

Watch the shooting happen

Security footage shows moments an elderly woman's home shot up

Police say the group left behind evidence, and detectives hope it will lead them to a suspect.

The homeowner said she has security cameras, but they did not work during the shooting — leading her to believe the group may have used a signal jammer.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police. 

The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report by Eric Perry who spoke with police and the homeowner. 

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety