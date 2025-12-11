Elderly DeKalb County woman's home shot up overnight

The Brief A 78-year-old woman was unharmed after gunfire erupted outside her DeKalb County home. Security video captured nearly a dozen shots and a group of four people fleeing. Police found evidence at the scene; the homeowner believes a signal jammer disabled her cameras.



A 78-year-old DeKalb County woman says she feared for her life early Thursday morning when gunfire erupted outside her home near Chapel Hill Middle School.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The woman said she immediately dropped to the floor as bullets tore through the area.

"Lord, please protect me. Keep me safe. I have so much to live for," she prayed while lying on the floor.

Miraculously, she was not hurt. But several parts of her house are not riddled with bullet holes.

A neighbor’s security video captured the shooting. Nearly a dozen gunshots can be heard before a group of about four people is seen running toward a parked car.

Watch the shooting happen

Police say the group left behind evidence, and detectives hope it will lead them to a suspect.

The homeowner said she has security cameras, but they did not work during the shooting — leading her to believe the group may have used a signal jammer.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police.