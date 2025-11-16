Marjorie Taylor Greene reports threats, fake pizza deliveries after Trump breaks ties

article

A bitter and unusually public rift between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and President Donald Trump has erupted into a dramatic escalation inside the MAGA movement. What began as a political disagreement is now unfolding into a full-blown feud between the Georgia Republican and the man whose agenda she has championed for years, sending shock waves through Trump’s most loyal base.

Rep. Greene's pizza doxxing

What they're saying:

Greene said the conflict has reached a dangerous point. Over the past day, she said she and members of her family received hoax pizza deliveries and a pipe bomb threat at her construction company’s office. She warned that Trump’s recent insults toward her are fueling a wave of harassment. "President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that could lead to serious attacks on me and my family," she wrote on X.

She said she has lived through this kind of behavior before. Greene posted that she previously endured "dozens of swatting calls on my house and my family members homes" when she campaigned for Trump in past years, along with hoax deliveries and repeated threats. She said several people were convicted over those earlier cases. "All of that came from the left," she said.

This time, Greene said the threats are coming as Trump, conservative commentator Mark Levin and "prominent likely paid social media activists" have been calling her a traitor. "This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy. And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome," she said. She also suggested the timing was notable since the House is preparing to vote on releasing the Epstein files. "I am not a traitor," she wrote, adding that the President "is signaling what must be done to a traitor."

Her safety concerns spilled into her appearance Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union," where she said Trump’s rhetoric has created "a hot bed of threats" and claimed private security firms warned her about her risk level after his posts. Greene, who posted clips from the CNN interview to her X account, also criticized Trump’s recent foreign policy moves, arguing they are not aligned with the America First agenda she supports. She cited his decision to honor Syria’s new president in the Oval Office. "Bringing the Al-Qaeda Syrian President to be honored in the Oval Office on the 250th Anniversary of the Marines and the day before Veterans Day is something I am 100 percent against," she said. "That in no way is America First and sadly is Veterans last."

On CNN, she repeated that disagreement in detail. "When he honored the new Syrian president, who was an al-Qaida terrorist and was wanted by our government for years with a 10 million dollar bounty, up until March of this year, I very much am against that," she said. She called the decision hurtful to service members who fought in the Middle East. She also offered a rare apology for her own role in the country’s political climate. "I would like to say humbly I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics," she said.

Trump-Greene rift explained

The backstory:

The clash between Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene reached a breaking point on Friday when Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that he was withdrawing his endorsement of the Georgia congresswoman. In a lengthy post, he called her "‘Wacky’ Marjorie" and said "‘All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!’" He said he would support a primary challenger against her if one enters the race.

Greene responded by denying Trump’s suggestion that she turned against him over ambitions for a Senate or gubernatorial run. She insisted that his narrative is "absolutely not true." She asserted in a social-media post that she has "paid all of my dues to the NRCC," has "one of the most conservative voting records in Congress," and "fought harder than anyone to help President Trump get elected." She added, "The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end and we need healing in this country for all Americans."

The fallout stems from months of mounting tension. According to the AP, their alliance, once tight during Trump’s rise, began fracturing this year as Greene publicly dissented from Trump on key issues such as foreign policy and his reluctance to release more documents linked to the Jeffrey Epstein investigations. Trump’s post referred to polling he shared with her showing she had little chance in a Senate or governor race without his backing, which he said was not forthcoming.

Why you should care:

The split is drawing attention for what it may signal about the broader direction of the MAGA movement and the Republican Party heading into the 2026 midterms.

What's next:

Despite the firestorm, Greene told CNN she hopes the two can reconcile. She said her Christian faith guides her toward forgiveness and she hopes the relationship can be repaired.