Marjorie Taylor Greene questions GOP loyalty to America First agenda

The Brief Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s questioning her place in the GOP, accusing the party of abandoning America First principles and failing to represent everyday Americans. Greene criticized Republican leadership over foreign aid, government spending, and what she sees as weak candidates, warning the party is losing touch with younger voters. She also expressed frustration with how Republican women are treated, called out Speaker Mike Johnson, and defended her push for transparency in the Epstein case despite opposition from Trump.



Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is voicing deep frustration with the Republican Party, raising questions about whether it still represents her views—or the views of many Americans.

What they're saying:

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Greene acknowledged a growing rift between her and GOP leadership, including President Donald Trump, over issues ranging from U.S. foreign policy to domestic spending.

"I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to [the] Republican Party as much anymore," Greene said. "I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."

Her comments come after she accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, called for the full release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents (despite Trump signaling he wanted to move on), and criticized U.S. military strikes on Iran. Greene said the GOP is straying from the MAGA agenda and drifting back toward its old "neocon" tendencies.

Greene also argued the Republican Party has become more concerned with protecting establishment donors than representing working-class Americans. She believes many party leaders are out of touch with the base, especially in her home state of Georgia.

"Georgia is very much controlled," she said. "I call it the good ole boys network. It’s the donors of the state… but they are very low risk takers, so they end up always being talked into… really very weak moderate candidates."

"It’s a very lukewarm, not exciting Republican ballot. You're just not going to get the turnout that's needed."

Greene recently announced that she is not considering running for Gov. Brian Kemp's seat. She previously announced she would not be running against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

As the most-followed Republican female politician on social media, Greene holds considerable influence with the conservative grassroots. But she said the party risks losing its appeal to younger generations.

"Republicans will lose the younger generation of voters and may never get them back," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These younger generation of voters (ages 40–50 and younger) are beginning to feel completely unrepresented by both parties."

Greene also blasted Congress for being on recess with a looming September 30 government funding deadline and a national debt nearing $37 trillion.

"Our Republican-controlled Congress is nowhere near completing our appropriations bills, and we are out on recess until September 2nd," she posted. "Funding to support critical infrastructure projects like water, roads, and community projects will AGAIN be left not funded."

She also weighed in on the recent withdrawal of Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.S. ambassador to the U.N., blaming both the Speaker of the House and the White House.

"I mean, she got screwed by Mike Johnson, and she got screwed by the White House," Greene said, adding, "I’m not afraid of Mike Johnson at all."

Greene says Republican women are routinely sidelined by party leadership and believes that discontent is growing.

"I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women," she said.

What's next:

Whether this signals a permanent break between Greene and the GOP establishment remains to be seen, but for now, she’s made it clear she’s not backing down from her positions—or from calling out her own party.