Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declines 2026 Georgia governor bid

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will not run for governor of Georgia in 2026, ending weeks of speculation about her political future.

Georgia gubernatorial bid declined

In a lengthy statement posted Tuesday on social media, the Republican congresswoman from Georgia’s 14th District criticized what she described as persistent false rumors and reaffirmed her commitment to serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I’m always dismayed by constant rumors about me and people who claim I am doing things, yet have not spoken to me about anything I am doing or not doing," Greene wrote. "If you have not heard it straight from me, then it is likely not true."

Greene said if she had chosen to launch a gubernatorial campaign, it would be unmistakable.

"If I was running for governor the entire world would know it because I would be all over the state of Georgia campaigning, I would have ads running, I would be raising scary amounts of money, and I would literally clear the field," she said.

Reflecting on her 2020 victory as a political newcomer, Greene noted she defeated eight male opponents in the Republican primary and runoff without a Trump endorsement. While expressing gratitude for the widespread encouragement she has received to run for governor, she said her decision not to enter the race was based on principle, not political ambition.

"I’m not about chasing titles or grasping for more power despite what people, who don’t know me, think about me," Greene wrote. "If I am going to do something, I do it, and I am all in. And it is for the right reasons."

She criticized what she called Georgia’s entrenched "good ‘ole boy system," arguing that it misleads donors and fails to address the state’s pressing issues.

"The ‘I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine’ wheeling and dealing at the hunting clubs and country clubs does not reflect the sentiment and issues of the vast majority of Georgia voters," Greene wrote. "As a woman, none of this appeals to me. As a mother, none of this appeals to me. As a lifelong Georgian and business owner, none of this appeals to me."

Rep. Greene commits to current role

Greene left the door open to a future gubernatorial bid.

"One day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President," she said. "One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026."

She concluded by reaffirming her commitment to her current role in Congress.

"In the meantime, you’ll find me in the beautiful hills of Northwest Georgia and fighting with all my might in the House of Representatives for the people who elected me."

Greene declines Senate bid

In May, Greene had also ruled out a 2026 Senate campaign against Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, calling the U.S. Senate structurally ineffective and blasting Republican leadership and wealthy GOP donors for manipulating the candidate selection process.