Marjorie Taylor Greene declines 2026 Senate bid; wishes Jon Ossoff 'good luck'

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she will not run for U.S. Senate in 2026, ending speculation she would challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.

The Republican congresswoman from Georgia’s 14th District made the announcement in an open letter posted on social media, titled "My Thoughts on the 2026 Senate Race." It came two days after she told FOX 5 Atlanta that she was still considering a bid for higher office, including a possible run for governor.

What they're saying:

"I love my home state of Georgia so much," Greene wrote. "The people here may not be rich with the world’s riches, but they are overflowing with kindness, love, family values, and a deep sense of joy, whether they’re sitting on the front porch or the tailgate of a pickup truck. These are the people I fight for."

Greene’s letter focused less on Ossoff and more on blistering criticism of what she described as the Republican Party’s elite donor class, political consultants, and party leadership in Washington. She took aim at a recent retreat on Sea Island, accusing wealthy GOP donors of trying to handpick a Senate candidate more palatable to the establishment.

"We all know how these elite retreats work," Greene wrote. "Many of the attendees hate Trump, backed DeSantis, look down on MAGA, and refused to fight when our election was stolen in 2020."

While claiming she would easily win both the Republican primary and general election, Greene said she decided against a run because the Senate is structurally ineffective.

"The Senate doesn’t work," she wrote. "It’s designed to obstruct the will of the people and protect the Uniparty’s grip on power. Nearly everything requires 60 votes to pass, and even when we have a majority, a pack of Republican Senators always votes ‘no’ on the bills that matter most."

Greene accused Senate Republicans of failing to advance Donald Trump’s agenda, singling out GOP leaders and committee chairs she claimed supported President Joe Biden’s nominees while sabotaging MAGA policies.

"Beating Jon Ossoff? That would be easy," Greene wrote. "But it’s not about crushing the establishment again or flipping a seat just to help the Republican Party. It’s about the job itself."

The congresswoman also criticized the influence of polling firms, political consultants, and super PACs, calling the election system a "scam" controlled by wealthy interests.

"They’re trying to carefully select someone who can dress up in MAGA just enough to trick the grassroots into thinking they’re one of us," she said. "These are the Republicans who see Trump as a speed bump."

Greene concluded her announcement by reiterating her loyalty to Trump and the conservative base, while issuing a warning to party insiders.

"To the elite retreaters, the consultants, and the establishment: consider this your warning," she wrote. "If I’m going to fight for a team, it will only be a team willing to lay it all on the line to save this country."

As for Ossoff, Greene added directly: "Jon Ossoff, you can stop with the fundraising emails and campaign ads claiming I’m your opponent. I’m not running. Good luck."

What's next:

Greene told FOX 5 earlier in the week she was still exploring a potential run for governor and asserted she would win the Republican primary if she chose to enter that race.

