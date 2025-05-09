MTG's Gulf of America Act passed by U.S. House, moves on to Senate

article

The Brief The U.S. House passed the Gulf of America Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America." The legislation would require federal agencies to update maps and documents with the new name, formalizing an executive order by President Donald Trump. Critics, including Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, argue the bill is a distraction from pressing economic issues; the measure now moves to the Senate.



The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a controversial bill that would rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."

What we know:

The legislation, known as the Gulf of America Act, was introduced by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and would require all federal agencies to update maps and official documents to reflect the new name.

The bill aims to solidify an earlier executive order issued by President Donald Trump. It passed the House on Thursday and now heads to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

What they're saying:

Critics, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, questioned the bill’s timing and priorities. "It's extraordinary that this is the top of the Republican agenda at a time when they are crashing the economy and hurting everyday Americans, raising costs and driving us toward a recession," Jeffries said.

What's next:

The Senate has not yet scheduled a vote on the bill.