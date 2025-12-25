Doraville police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run

The Brief Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Buford Highway Police located fleeing truck using license plate reader system Driver faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide



A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 20 in Doraville, and police say the driver has now been arrested and charged.

What we know:

Officers with the Doraville Police Department responded around 11:38 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Buford Highway and Jess Norman Way.

When officers arrived, they found a Hispanic man lying in the roadway. He was later identified as Cesar Alonso Sebastian Marquez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Marquez was crossing the roadway in a crosswalk when he was struck by a maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck. Police said the driver fled the scene following the crash.

Using the Flock automatic license plate reader system, officers were able to identify the truck and later located it at a residence off Oakcliff Road in the city of Doraville. Police made contact with the driver, identified as Juan Pablo Sanchez Jiminez.

Sanchez Jiminez was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device, DUI less safe, vehicular homicide involving a hit-and-run, driving without a license, reckless driving, and no insurance.